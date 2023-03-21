Dick and Angel Strawbridge's 'home away from home' is a psychedelic dream Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel have another home on wheels

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge delight fans continually with updates from their iconic home Chateau de La Motte Husson in France, but did you know that the famous couple also have another very alternative home?

In 2019, Dick invested in a second-hand Asquith Mascot bus and he has worked tirelessly to transform it into a zany campervan for the family's adventures.

Check out the couple's dreamy van for road trips

The Escape to the Chateau website contains various images of the project and Angel has described it as a "home from home" for the couple and their two children, Arthur and Dorothy.

The blog post reads that Dick got to work adding a "sink, cooker and toilet" to the van, but pictures of those elements have not been included.

Angel made floral wallpaper and matching floral fabric for the seats for the interiors, and the final design is now a 70s-boho vision.

The Strawbridges have affectionately named the bus Mademoiselle Daisy and the Mademoiselle Daisy pattern used throughout the design has been used on multiple items in the Chateau shop, so you too could inject a slice of fun into your home.

We're not sure when the family will be back on the road again after their stint down under recently came to an end.

The whole family spent around a month in Australia and New Zealand on their 'Dare to Do it' Tour which was a hit with their international fans.

The family have been on tour

Dick's son James said an emotional goodbye to his father on FaceTime before they departed for the prolonged stay. James and his own family live in the UK, but he tries to regularly visit his father in France.

Now the family are back from their exciting adventure they will have some legal documents to deal with as the government rules in France have changed and they are now required to declare the occupancy status of their grand castle home.

