Princess Diana's former home is bewitching in new spooky night-time video

Royal fans love seeing updates from Althorp House, shared by Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer and his wife Karen Spencer, but on Thursday the Countess shared something a little different after picking up her camera at night-time.

Karen filmed herself walking through the grounds way after sundown, with the only glow to guide her from the moon and one light at the stables.

As well as the enchanting silhouettes around the estate, the clip caught amazing sounds like the stable bells and an owl hooting. Watch…

WATCH: Karen Spencer shares unique look at Diana's former home

She captioned the magical moment: "I love walking in the Park at night. Last night I managed to capture the drama of the Stable lock bells and one of the many owls we have in the park all in the moonlight. So beautiful. #althorp #spencerfamily #owl #clockbell #nightwalk."

Many picked up on the ASMR nature of the video, tuning into all of the sounds that could be heard. "That’s quite special - love the bells and owl - plus crunching of feet," wrote one, and: "That ambience and sounds are amazing, but it can be a little scary too," penned another.

© Instagram The property has an incredible history

"Amazing! The tranquillity is mind blowing!" a third added, and a fourth commented: "It's beautiful and also slightly Halloween-esque, if that's a word."

We can't help but agree, very on-trend for the up-coming spooky season!

The Earl also shares historical photos and paintings of the house, giving fans an incredible insight into its past.

Charles inherited his family home in 1992, when he was 27 years old. It is the residence where he grew up with his sisters, including the late Princess of Wales.

Did you know that she is buried within the grounds of Althorp? Her body was laid to rest on an island in the Oval Lake within the property and it is now a private sanctuary for Charles and family to go and remember her.

© Getty The burial site of the late Princess Diana

Members of the public can visit Althorp for a selected time in the summer months, but they are forbidden from going to the secluded island. In fact, Prince Harry has revealed that the footbridge to the area of land had to be removed for security purposes.

The Duke of Sussex revealed all in his memoir Spare, when he wrote: "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."

© Getty Prince Harry spoke about his mother's resting place in his memoir, Spare

Recounting his first ever visit to the island with Meghan Markle by his side, Harry revealed it wasn't exactly plain sailing – they got stuck! "The thick mud of the shallows had us in its grip. Uncle Charles came down to the water’s edge, gave us a little shove," the royal explained.

He noted that he mentally asked his mother for guidance and to see things clearly, when he was going through upheaval in his personal life.