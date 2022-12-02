The most moving photos of Princess Diana's serene resting place The late Diana is buried at her childhood home

Prince William and Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana was laid to rest at her childhood home of Althorp House. Her grave is located on an island within a serene lake and there's a special temple dedicated to the late Princess on site too.

See the most moving photos of Princess Diana's final place of rest shared by her brother Earl Charles Spencer…

WATCH: Earl Charles Spencer reveals what Diana's private grave is really like

Princess Diana's burial site looked breathtaking when a blanket of mist covered the vast grounds. The Earl took the opportunity to capture the magical moment on camera, and fans were touched by the picture.

In summer, Charles Spencer shared a photo of the lake by night. The image captured the almost-full moon high in the sky shining down on the glistening lake. In the background, a dense wall of trees creates privacy around the body of water and makes for a scenic landscape for the shot.

Fans said Charles' November photograph of the stunning lake looked like a "painting" and we can't help but agree. The body of water is flanked by trees which make a beautiful frame for the poignant photo.

The public cannot access Diana's private grave when the house is open for viewing, as it is located on an island in the middle of the Round Oval Lake. However, members of the public can pay their respects at the special temple, which is where people like to leave flowers, cards and special tributes to the late Princess.

Charles recently revealed that the temple, although dedicated to his late sister, was not actually constructed for her.

The grand gates which open up to the grounds were compared to the "gates of heaven" when the Earl shared a misty photograph of them one morning.

"Looks like the gates to heaven, how beautiful [love heart emoji]," penned one follower, and: "Looks almost like the gates of heaven [love heart emoji]," added another. A third wrote: "Heavenly vision."

