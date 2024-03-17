Charles Spencer shares panoramic video of Princess Diana's final resting place in spring

Earl Charles Spencer has shared a panoramic video of the late Princess of Wales's final resting place at his ancestral home, Althorp House.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, Charles, 59, uploaded a scenic video of the ornamental lake which is home to Princess Diana's tranquil gravesite.

© Instagram Charles shared a sweeping video of the ornamental lake at Althorp House

The majestic Oval Lake looked breathtaking in the spring sunshine as the sunlight rippled across the water. Perfectly manicured grass hugged the water's edge and a cacophony of birdsong pierced the silence.

"Such an exquisite morning at @althorphouse today - birdsong providing the high notes, with woodpeckers on percussion," Charles wrote in his caption.

His post quickly garnered messages from royal fans, with one writing: "I love a landscape with birdsong. Nothing more magical," while a second remarked: "Mesmerizingly beautiful, and the cherry on the icing of the cake was the birdsong".

A third noted: "Looks so peaceful and beautiful. A great place to sit and smile" and a fourth added: "There is no better sound in the world than birdsong".

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Charles Spencer following the release of his latest memoir, A Very Private School. And earlier this week, the podcast host and author attended a special book launch with his rarely-seen daughter, Lady Lara.

Alongside a snapshot of the father-daughter duo embracing at the event, Charles wrote: "My darling daughter Lara supporting me at my book launch on Thursday - but today we are all going to celebrate brilliant, dazzling, HER: for it's Lara's 18th birthday today. So much love, my darling….".

The birthday girl was seen with her arm around her father wearing a cropped black top, black low-rise jeans and a studded belt. Whilst Lady Lara is rarely seen in public, she was spotted at the wedding of her cousin Emily McCorquodale in 2012 in her role as a flower girl.

© Getty Images Lady Lara was a flower girl at the wedding of Emily McCorquodale

She is the daughter of Earl Spencer and his ex-wife Caroline Fraud. She also has a brother, Edmund, 20. Meanwhile, Charles is also a doting father to Lady Kitty, 33, twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, 31, Louis Spencer Viscount Althorp, 30, and Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, 10, whom he shares with his wife Karen.

© Getty Images Charles and his wife Karen share one daughter together

Charles's poignant memoir documents his personal experiences of boarding school life and the impact these experiences have had on him.

In one harrowing extract from his book, Charles says was beaten with the spikes of a cricket boot by the school's Latin master. He described reliving his experiences at the school as "an absolutely hellish experience", writing: "I've frequently witnessed deep pain, still flickering in the eyes of my Maidwell contemporaries. Many of us left Maidwell with demons sewn into the seams of our souls."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Charles spoke about his memoir during an emotional interview on Lorraine

In response to the claims in the book, Maidwell Hall said it was "sorry" about the experiences Earl Spencer and some others had at the school. The school continued: "It is difficult to read about practices which were, sadly, sometimes believed to be normal and acceptable at that time. Within education today, almost every facet of school life has evolved significantly since the 1970s. At the heart of the changes is the safeguarding of children, and promotion of their welfare".