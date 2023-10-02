See Princess Diana's childhood home decked out for candlelight banquet in new video

Princess Diana spent some of her childhood years at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, and since her brother, Earl Charles Spencer, inherited the family property in 1992, he likes to share regular updates from the residence.

His wife, Karen, also gives fans glimpses into the home with frequent online photos and videos, and on Sunday she shared a very intimate look at the grand dining room ahead of a special banquet.

The room was lit by candlelight and the fire was roaring as the camera panned across the beautifully laid table with silverware, candelabras, flowers and glassware. Take a look…

Fans loved the stunning clip, and rushed to the comments section to express their adoration.

"How beautiful. I love that you still use the 'good china' and have formal events. I think life is too casual nowadays and we should enjoy our beautiful things," penned one user, and: "So beautiful and the setting is magical. Have a wonderful dinner," added another.

A third joked: "Looks spectacular! My invitation must’ve got lost in the mail."

It was Karen's beguiling night-time video that garnered the interest of fans last week, as she roamed the grounds of Althorp after dark.

As well as the enchanting silhouettes around the estate at night, the clip caught amazing sounds like the stable bells ringing and an owl hooting.

The Countess captioned the magical moment: "I love walking in the Park at night. Last night I managed to capture the drama of the Stable lock bells and one of the many owls we have in the park all in the moonlight. So beautiful. #althorp #spencerfamily #owl #clockbell #nightwalk."

Many of her doting followers picked up on the ASMR nature of the clip, tuning into all of the sounds that could be heard. "That’s quite special - love the bells and owl - plus crunching of feet," wrote one, and: "That ambience and sounds are amazing, but it can be a little scary too," said another.

Did you know that Princess Diana is buried at Althorp?

Her body is laid to rest on an island in the Oval Lake within the property and it is now a private sanctuary for Charles and family to go and remember her.

Originally, it was planned that the late Princess would be buried in the family vault at the local church, but with concerns for security and privacy, Charles decided instead to lay her to rest on an island at the centre of the lake.