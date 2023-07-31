Inside Christina Hall's $6 million former home with ex-husband Ant Anstead

The Christina on the Coast star was married to the British TV host from 2018 to 2021

Christina Hall has been happily married to her husband Josh Hall since 2022, and the pair love residing in their remodeled Newport Beach and Tennessee homes. However, prior to the Christina on the Coast star's current relationship, she was married to and lived with British star Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.

This pair also shared a home in Newport Beach, but after their split, Ant left the house and Christina eventually sold the property in July 2021. Speaking with People in June 2021 after their divorce was finalized, the For the Love of Cars host explained: "When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved. I walked away completely and left everything there." He later began house hunting with the pair's son Hudson, eventually settling in a luxury Laguna Beach home.

WATCH: Ant and Hudson explore their new home

Christina meanwhile stayed in the property, but soon put it on the market. Listed for $6 million, prior to leaving the property Christina shared many insights into her life with her and Ant's son Hudson and her other two children Taylor and Brayden (who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa) on social media.

As a result, it's possible to look back on the pair's impressive former home, so join HELLO! as we look at all you need to know about the family's old property below.

Christina and Ant's garden © Photo: Instagram Christina with her daughter Taylor in their old garden It's safe to say Christina's old backyard was more like a holiday resort – complete with an immaculate lawn, giant pool with water slide, oversized LOVE letters and pergola with hanging lanterns. Christina and Ant purchased their four-bedroom farmhouse for $4.1 million according to a report by Orange County Register.

Christina and Ant's former living room © Photo: Instagram The couple's old living space One of the spaces that used to feature the most on Christina's social media was her and Ant's former open-plan living room. Much like her current living space in Newport Beach, the area was designed and curated to perfection with gorgeous monochrome features. The high ceilings and wood beams gave a nod to the property's farmhouse structure, but the interiors were stylishly modern. Christina completed the space with a formal cream sofa (which she designed herself) dressed with black and white printed cushions. Behind the sofa was also a farmhouse-style dining table and a very unique wine rack which filled the entire wall!

Christina and Ant's former kitchen © Photo: Instagram The pair's old living space and kitchen This picture was taken before the star switched up her living room furniture, but it allowed fans to see inside her immaculate kitchen. The space was a real highlight of the family home thanks to its enormous marble island lined with barstools and minimalist white cupboards. Christina also brightened up her cooking area with pot plants and vases – but the style is most certainly pared-back chic.

The Ansteads' family bathroom © Photo: Instagram Christina often posted selfies from this room in the house One of the property's bathrooms was revealed on Christina's Instagram when she took this fetching mirror selfie. The TV star kept up her monochrome style in this space too with geometric floor tiles, a round mirror above the sink and a vast marble shower area.

Christina and Ant's former pantry © Photo: Instagram The pantry, plus Christina and a tiny Hudson A kitchen of such grandeur requires a suitably large pantry – and this walk-in cupboard is what dreams are made of. The star beamed proudly as she showed off her meticulously organised space, complete with wicker baskets and tidy containers.

Christina's closet © Photo: Instagram The couple's impressive closet space Just like her pantry, Christina's closet was spectacularly pristine. There were pigeonholes for her growing shoe collection and hanging rails for the couple's clothes – which appeared to be in muted colours just like her ultra-luxe home.