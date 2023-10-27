King Charles swaps photos of sons at royal residence - look

King Charles, 74, and his wife Queen Camilla, 76, are yet to relocate from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace, but the grand residence is still frequently used for official engagements and banquets.

One room that does often get used is the Audience Room, where the monarch welcomes presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries and something you may not have noticed is that Charles has made some significant changes…

WATCH: King Charles pokes fun at himself in new speech

His Majesty has had a shake up when it comes to the photos on display, and both of his sons appear to have been replaced in favour of European royals.

In July 2019, the late Queen Elizabeth met with the then-new Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the sentimental photos on display included one of Prince Harry with his wife Meghan Markle, as well as Prince William with his wife Princess Kate.

Photos behind the Queen included Harry and William with their wives

Fast forward to October 25 when Charles was greeting Professor Hugh Heggie and the wooden table was in clear view, but this time the photo frames were different, including European royals instead.

In our new podcast episode, discover why Meghan Markle’s new Netflix movie has not started production

The photo on the left appears to be Queen Beatrix, while the other is Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

King Charles has removed photos of William and Harry

While King Charles hasn't spoken out about strained family relations, his son Prince Harry has been very vocal about the fall out with him stepping down as a senior royal.

MORE: Prince William unveils ambitious changes to father King Charles' beloved properties

However, in an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, Harry admitted he wanted to reconcile. "I want a family, not an institution. I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back," he said.

© Photo: ITV Harry opened up to Tom Bradby

"They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains," he continued. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."

As well as subtle-but-significant photo changes, His Majesty has made changes when it comes to environmental causes close to his heart.

© Getty Harry has a strained relationship with his father

The annual Sovereign Grant report revealed that the household temperature was set at 19C during the winter months and even a few degrees lower when rooms were empty, in order to save energy.

The palace is currently undergoing a 10-year project to update the electrical cabling, plumbing and heating inside the historic building.

© Getty The King and Queen will move into Buckingham Palace in 2027

The royal website explains the renovations, stating: "The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents.

"The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased programme of works over ten years."

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

This is why Charles and Camilla are yet to move into the palace, and they will make the big move closer to the completion of the project, in 2027.