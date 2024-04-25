Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Princess Beatrice's secret Scottish swimming spot for playdates
Inside the Scottish swimming spot loved by Prince William and Princess Beatrice

There's no pool at Balmoral, but that didn't stop the young royals from swimming

2 minutes ago
Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
No summer holiday is complete without plenty of time spent swimming, so we suspect a young Princes William and Harry, along with their cousins, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were somewhat miffed when they discovered their holiday home didn't have a pool.

While royal residences such as Buckingham Palace and Highgrove House both have swimming pools on their grounds, the royal family's summer retreat, Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands, is not blessed with such a luxury.

Luckily, the young royals found a local swimming spot just ten minutes from the estate inside the Craigendarroch Hotel and Country Club in Balloter, which their mothers, Princess Diana and the Duchess of York, took them to in 1991.

Large, modern indoor swimming pool where England's Princess Diana & Fergie, Duchess of York, once swam, at Craigendarroch Hotel nr. Balmoral estate. © Getty
The Scottish pool Beatrice and William spent summers splashing

Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall also joined the trips to the pool with the swimming spot boasting a jacuzzi too. We bet Diana and Sarah had some good chats amidst the bubbles!

Prince William was nine at the time and swimming was important to him as a boy, so we bet he was pleased to find a pool nearby.

His summers spent splashing meant he was so proficient in the pool that he went on to play on the water polo team at Eton, as well as captaining the team at his university, St. Andrews.

Indoor Jacuzzi (fore.) & swimming pool where England's Princess Diana & Fergie, Duchess of York, once swam & relaxed, at modern Craigendarroch Hotel nr. Balmoral estate. © Getty
We bet Princess Diana and Duchess Sarah loved the jacuzzi

Swimming is still close to the future King's heart and is Swim England’s current patron, saying of his appointment, William shared: "Having swum and played water polo throughout my days at school and university, I am well aware of the great benefits and pleasure that can be derived from them.

"As patron, I look forward to doing whatever I can to help children and young people in England become more physically active and healthy through fostering their enjoyment of swimming, diving and water polo."

He shared in 2017 that the royals were a "family of swimmers," telling Eileen Fenton, who received an MBE for voluntary services to swimming, all the details of their prowess.

HRH Prince William offers support as he makes his water polo debut for the Scottish National Universities Squad in the Annual Celtic Nations Tournament match between Wales and Ireland held on April 17, 2004 in Cardiff, Wales.© Getty
Prince William was a keen water polo player

"He said that he and his wife make sure the children can swim and they all go and they swim quite well," Eileen revealed.

 

