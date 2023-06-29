King Charles and Queen Camilla finally confirm big Buckingham Palace move

His Majesty King Charles III will be moving into Buckingham Palace with his wife Queen Camilla

His Majesty King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla have confirmed that they will be leaving their home of 20 years, Clarence House, and relocating to Buckingham Palace – but not just yet!

As the palace's annual Sovereign Grant report was released, officials also the monarch's future home plans, explaining that their majesties won't move into the grand palace until 2027.

The relocation will take place when works on their private apartments are completed in four years. The apartments are situated in the Palace's North Wing, which is not due to be finished until the end of the mammoth ten-year renovation process.

© Getty The King and Queen will move into Buckingham Palace in 2027

"The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents," the royal family states on their website. "The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased programme of works over ten years."

The £369 million project commenced when Queen Elizabeth II was alive, and now her son Charles is overseeing the matter. Ever the eco warrior, the monarch is ensuring that the renovations are fit for futureproofing the palace and he's even turned down the heating at home in a bid to help cut costs and emissions.

© Getty The royals are set to move in four years

When the royal relocates to the 775-room palace it is likely to be a bittersweet moment as his current home holds many memories because the Grade I listed building was home to his grandmother, the Queen Mother, for 50 years, until she passed away in 2002.

It is unclear if Charles will still retain Clarence House as a secondary place to stay or if he will allow some other members of the family to reside there.

© Getty Images The exterior of Charles and Camilla's current home Clarence House

As well as choosing between London properties, the monarch has an array of homes up and down the country. He has his country retreat Highgrove House where he likes to spend weekends and he is very fond of the garden at the residence.

In 2019, the royal marked 25 years since he opened the royal gardens to the public, sharing photos of the glorious space.

Charles' country residence, Highgrove, is so beautiful

When Charles first moved to Highgrove it was said to have little more than a neglected kitchen garden, a few hollow oaks and some pastureland, but under his watchful eye it has been transformed beyond recognition and now welcomes around 37,000 visitors a year.

It consists of various ‘outdoor rooms’ with stunning floral walkways, topiary and trees.

