Royal roomies! 5 royals you never realised lived together in their twenties

Living with friends or siblings is considered a rite of passage before 'proper' adulthood, whether you're plunged into halls at university or choose to split the rent with housemates - but did you know royalty are sometimes forced to do the same?

Before their enduring royal love story began, the Prince and Princess of Wales were housemates at St Andrews University, where Prince William admitted to cooking a host of "fancy" dinners in order to impress Kate, though many of them ended up "burnt, overspilled, or set on fire".

Sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also shared a plush London home together before meeting their respective husbands, while Prince Harry shared a bunk with his older brother in their twenties.

Here, see all the surprising royal roommates you never realised lived together…

Kate Middleton & Prince William's university lovenest

© Getty William and Kate shared a flat together before they were married

During their time at St. Andrew's University, Prince William and Kate Middleton originally stayed in halls of residence St. Salvatore’s Hall, known as Sallies. The duo moved just five minutes away to 13A Hope Street in their second year along with two of their friends - where it is believed their romantic relationship bloomed.

© Getty William and Kate, pictured in 2011, met at the University of St Andrews

At the time, they rented the Victorian townhouse for £100 per week each (a total rent of £1,600 per month), but it would now set tenants back around £3,500 per month.

Kate & Pippa Middleton's London townhouse

Before the Princess of Wales became a member of the royal family, she shared a £1 million apartment on Old Church Street in Chelsea, London, with her sister Pippa Middleton.

© Shutterstock A Georgian property opposite the flat that Kate and Pippa Middleton once called home in Old Church Street went on sale for £6.59 million in 2021.

While in their twenties, the party girl sisters loved to spend their weekends dancing in nightclubs across London's most affluent areas. Including the legendary Mahiki and trendy Boujis, a club in South Kensington where a young Kate and Prince William often made an appearance during the earlier years of their relationship.

© Getty Pippa and Kate pictured at a club night in 2008

Princess Eugenie & Princess Beatrice's royal residence

An official royal residence might be worlds away from your average university halls, but sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice lived together at St James' Palace in their twenties before they married their respective partners, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

© Paul Marriott/Shutterstock Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie lived at St James' Palace

The sisters shared the chic four-bedroom apartment for several years, and while they were originally living there rent-free, in 2012 it was decided that they would be required to pay rent on their living quarters.

Prince Harry & Prince William's Shropshire cottage

Royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry grew up together, so it made sense the duo took advantage of their close relationship in early adulthood, choosing to rent together while training for their helicopter licenses.

© Getty Prince William and Harry shared a cottage together in Shropshire

In 2009, William, then 27 and Harry, 24, rented a cottage while training at the Defence Helicopter Flying School near RAF Shropshire.

In Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he wrote: "The cottage was cozy, charming, just up a narrow country lane and behind some thickly canopied trees. The fridge was stuffed with vacuum-packed meals sent by Pa’s chefs. Creamy chicken and rice, beef curry. At the back of the house there were beautiful stables, which explained the horse smell in every room. Each of us enjoyed the arrangement: our first time living together since Eton. It was fun."

© Tim Graham Royal Photos Prince William was part of the Royal Air Force for 7 and a half years

In an interview with the BBC at the time, William teased his brother's living habits. "Harry does the washing up, but then he leaves most of it in the sink and then I come back in the morning and I have to wash it up. I do a fair bit of tidying up after him," said the Duke.

"He snores a lot too. He keeps me up all night," he added.

Lady Amelia Windsor & Lady Marina Windsor

© Instagram Marina and Amelia Windsor seen in 2022 during a holiday to Cornwall

Lady Amelia Windsor's humble London home is every wannabe It-girl's dream abode. The model, who is 38th in line to the throne shares her chic flat in upscale Notting Hill with her sister Lady Marina, while her family home is in Cambridge.

Amelia's home exudes a retro feel, which she previously told House & Garden was a reflection of her affinity for collectables.

"We have things that we've collected over the years and beautiful trinkets alongside treasures which I've found in Portobello and Golbourne markets," she said.