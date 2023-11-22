What happened to Bethenny Frankel's interior designer who was found dead at 49?

Bethenny Frankel was dealt a challenging blow over the weekend when her interior designer, Brooke Gomez, was reportedly found dead in her New York apartment.

Brooke - who was the daughter of celebrated decorator, Mariette Himes Gomez - had not been seen for over a week according to DailyMail.com.

The outlet reported that Brooke was already in a state of decomposition and a friend had gone to check on her at her $1.3 million apartment.

© Patrick McMullan Brooke Gomez was found dead in New York

An NYPD spokesperson said that no criminal activity was suspected but police and medics arrived after a 911 call was placed.

Brooke worked closely alongside her mom and they turned Bethenny's $5million penthouse in Tribeca into her dream home.

They appeared on Bethenny Ever After's second season and according to her website she's also worked with Michael J Fox and Sigourney Weaver too.

© Getty Images Bethenny worked with Brooke and mom as they redesigned her home

Brooke's social media pages have been inundated with messages as friends, fans and loved ones learn of her untimely death.

Her last Instagram message on October 23 was a photo of a quote on the side of a building. It read: "The future version of you that is so proud you didn't give up."

Brooke had originally planned to become a lawyer but fell into interior design due to her mother. In an interview with Business of Home in 2019, she explained that she was headed down the right path to go into law when her mom's firm had an opening for a senior designer

."Someone left really suddenly, so I decided to help out in the interim,” she said. “But I really just loved it. I loved the right brain/left brain contrast of creating a contract and then getting to do something creative."

© Patrick McMullan Mariette Gomez with her daughter Brooke

She went on to take over the family firm, Gomez Associates, and told the outlet: "We both felt comfortable with it,."My mom has worked her butt off her entire life. She started this business a year after I was born and has grown it tremendously, but the business has changed so much.

"I think it was time for both of us to have the next phase of our lives, and for her—as someone who invested all her time, energy and talent into this for 40-plus years—it was time for her to explore other interests."

Bethenny is yet to post a tribute or message to Brooke on social media.