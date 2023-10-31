Inside Matthew Perry's $6 million Pacific Palisades cottage he bought just before his tragic death

In the days before his tragic passing, Matthew Perry shared several poignant photographs from his beloved Pacific Palisades home.

The Friends star, who died aged 54, bought the four-bedroom property in August 2020 for $6 million.

Despite its lavish features, sunset views and sophisticated décor, the cottage was relatively modest for Matthew, who also owned a $20 million penthouse at The Century in Los Angeles, which he put on the market in 2019 for $35 million, and a $14.95 million Malibu beach house.

According to an old listing on Trulia, Matthew's Pacific Palisades property was "perfectly positioned on an ocean-facing bluff top to take advantage of jetliner views of Catalina Island, city lights, sandy beaches and warm sunsets over the blue Pacific."

By the time Matthew had purchased it in 2020, the stunning home had been renovated just two years prior by the previous owners.

It was listed as being a "sprawling Mid-Century Modern styled getaway" including: "a kitchen with the highest quality appointments, two well appointed masters suites, along with some of the most inspiring panoramic vistas around."

Since joining Instagram in February 2020, Matthew shared very few photos of his oceanfront property. That changed in the two weeks before his death when he posted nine times from the cottage.

In a rare glimpse inside his home, Matthew shared a photo alongside his dad, John Bennett Perry, as the duo enjoyed a drink in what looked to be the living room.

The chic space, featuring plush comfortable furniture and a pool table, was elevated with a colourful art installation that read: "I forget what I forgot".

Matthew's father famously made a cameo in an episode of season four of Friends, playing Mr. Burgin, the father of Rachel Green's new boyfriend Joshua.

"Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage," Matthew captioned his snap, with fans leaving comments like: "I loved it when your father made an appearance on Friends in season 4," and: "Wait! He was Joshua’s dad in the episode where Jennifer was wearing a nightie as a dress!!" as well as: "Chandler Bing and Joshua's dad!!!!!!"

On 19 October, the actor shared a scenic nighttime photo of what looked to be an infinity pool as the Californian skyline peeked out from behind.

What drew the attention of his followers, however, was the brightly lit red Batman symbol front and center, as Matthew captioned his photo: "Sleep well everybody, I've got the city tonight – Mattman."

In his final Instagram post, shared on 23 October, Matthew was pictured seated in a bubbling blue hot tub with headphones on.

"Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman," reads the caption.