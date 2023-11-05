Every home in Matthew Perry's multi-million dollar property portfolio

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox shared with PEOPLE following the tragic death of their Friends co-star, Matthew Perry.

The actor, who died aged 54, was found dead at his $6 million Pacific Palisades cottage on 28 October. The property was one of several Matthew owned during his lifetime, with the star investing in his first multi-million dollar property back in 1995.

Matthew's struggles with drug and alcohol addiction were well documented by the star, who told The New York Times: "I've probably spent $9m or something trying to get sober".

Tragically, his impressive property is intertwined with a dark history, tainted by the star's ongoing struggles with substance abuse.

At the peak of his addiction to opioids, Matthew admitted he believed was taking up to 55 Vicodin pills a day - and his love for property was a heartbreaking disguise for his addiction.

"On Sundays, I would go to open houses and go to the bathrooms in the open house and see what pills they had in there and steal them," he told ABC’s Diane Sawyer in a former interview. "And I think they thought, well, there’s no way that Chandler came in and stole from us."

From his $20 million penthouse in Los Angeles to the Malibu Beach House he turned into a sober-living house for men, here is every property Matthew Perry owned in his lifetime.

Matthew Perry's first home in the Hollywood Hills © DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock In 1995, following the success of the first season of Friends, Matthew purchased a modest two-bedroom home in the Hollywood Hills which he sold in 2001 for $839,000. "It’s the law when you have a successful sitcom: Between the first and second seasons, you buy a house," he told the Toronto Star at the time.

Matthew buys a Beverly Hills mansion in 1999 © Getty The Fools Rush In actor upsized fairly quickly after his first property purchase, moving into a 6,500-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills in 1999 before selling his first humble home. Matthew reportedly purchased the 1970s home for $3.2 million, doubling its value with the addition of a cinema room, wine cellar, state-of-the-art gym and game area when he sold it six years later.

The Friends star levels up with 'Pier House' mansion in Malibu © Sherry Little Fawn S/Shutterstock. In 2005, Matthew's love affair with Malibu began. The star purchased a stunning architectural property known as the 'Pier House' which overlooked the surrounding coastline and Malibu Pier from its hillside Serra Retreat location. Characterised by floor-to-ceiling glass walls looking out onto the ocean, a swimming pool and meditation garden, Matthew's zen den was also home to his eponymous Perry House; established by Matthew for addicts, which offered holistic services to help men get sober. After it closed, the actor sold the property for $12.5 million.

The Sierra Towers condo from Elton John In the same year, Matthew handed over a cool $2.5 million for a luxe condo on the Sunset Strip, which he reportedly purchased from Elton John.



Matthew Perry's Sunset Strip upgrade One year later, the actor purchased a 4,100-square-foot mansion on the Sunset Strip for $1.7million. It featured glass walls that opened to a patio and swimming pool as well as multiple fireplaces and an in-house theater. He put it back on the market in 2014, making $5.695 million on the sale.

The City of Angels mansion © Denise Truscello Matthew's main residence in the noughties was his Los Angeles mansion on Carman Crest Drive, which was purchased by the actor in 2008 for $4.475 million. Like with many of the star's properties, the three-bedroom home was flooded with natural light thanks to 360 glass walls, as well as an infinity pool and cinema room.



Matthew's $8.5 million glass house © Kevin Winter In 2011, the actor purchased yet another home in the Hollywood Hills for $8.5million. At 3,821 square feet with three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, this was the Friends star's most expensive property at the time… until he invested in a second Malibu beachfront bolthole later that year.



Malibu Beach House © Wojtek Zagorski Also in 2011, the Friends star bought a $12 million beachfront home in Malibu that he once called his "kick-ass Malibu home".



Matthew Perry's mansion in the sky The most exclusive in Matthew's affluent property portfolio is undoubtedly his $21 million penthouse, which was later sold to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The home, which occupies the entire 40th floor of the The Century high rise, boasts a whopping 9,300 square-feet, for which Rihanna shelled out a casual $21 million. The penthouse features not one, not two, but four terraces, four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an expansive living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, an all-white kitchen with marble countertops, dual islands and an adjoining dining space, plus a screening room, separate family rooms and a den, plus a billiards room.

The Pacific Palisades home where the Friends star passed away © Instagram In the days before his tragic passing, Matthew shared several poignant photographs from his beloved Pacific Palisades home. The star bought the $6 million, four-bedroom property in August 2020, and spent his final days there. SEE: Inside Matthew Perry's $6 million Pacific Palisades cottage he bought just before his tragic death

According to an old listing on Trulia, Matthew's Pacific Palisades property was "perfectly positioned on an ocean-facing bluff top to take advantage of jetliner views of Catalina Island, city lights, sandy beaches and warm sunsets over the blue Pacific."