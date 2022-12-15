Inside Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' $4m LA home where he spent his final days The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died aged 40

When news of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' tragic death was announced on Wednesday, it came as a complete shock to his loved ones and fans around the world. He was just 40 years old.

Just days before his passing, the former DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with his wife, Alison Holker, and was filmed dancing in front of a Christmas tree inside their Los Angeles home.

The dancer shared several fun family videos in the days and weeks leading up to his death from inside the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom property he and Alison bought in the Encino neighborhood of LA back in 2019.

The home – which he also shared with his three children Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and Zaia, three – is now said to be worth an estimated $4 million, but tWitch and Alison bought it for $2.75 million, according to records obtained by The Post.

Features inside the 4,600 square feet property include smart home technology, a built-in barbecue and a fire pit in the backyard with an expansive pool and spa.

A video shared by tWitch and Alison on 4 December reveals that the open-plan family living room opens out onto a back patio through full sliding doors.

tWitch and Alison bought their home in 2019

The interior is also decorated in a sleek, minimalist, and monochromatic style, with wooden flooring throughout, white walls, and black furniture and finishes.

Alison confirmed the news of her husband's death in a statement, which read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.

"He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

tWitch and Alison have three children

She continued: "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.

"I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Allison concluded the statement, which was first shared with People, with a heartbreaking: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

