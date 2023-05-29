Tina Turner’s $58million Swiss retreat set to be transformed - report

The Swiss retreat of late music icon Tina Turner, valued at £58m, is reportedly set to be transformed into a museum, becoming a new destination for fans around the globe.

The remarkable estate in Stäfa is nestled just a half-hour journey from the lake-side mansion that she shared with her husband, Erwin Bach, on the picturesque shores of Lake Zurich.

Following the beloved singer's passing at the age of 83 last week, it's been reported that her widower intends to repurpose the property into a commemorative space, exhibiting memorabilia from the legendary performer's career. The couple acquired this century-old, 260,000-square-foot property in the charming village of Staefa in September 2021.

This breathtaking retreat is equipped with a private pond, a serene stream, a swimming pool, and a boat deck. Interestingly, this coveted neighbourhood is also home to tennis superstar Roger Federer. According to reports, this haven is anticipated to house a rich collection of Tina's career relics.

This news coincides with plans of a Tina Turner memorial being initiated by the local government of her birthplace, Brownsville, Tennessee.

© FABRICE COFFRINI This aerial photograph taken on May 25, 2023 shows the estate of late singer Tina Turner following the announcement of her death, in Kusnacht, on May 25, 2023.

Mayor Bill Rawls Jr., in a recent conversation with TMZ, shared his vision of erecting a statue in memory of the late superstar, expressing he had already received local leaders' support.

The proposed location for this memorial statue is Brownsville's Heritage Park, a stone's throw from Carver High School, which Tina attended during her youth.

The Mayor provided an earnest statement expressing the importance of this project for the local community, saying, "When Tina stepped on stage, she owned it. We want this statue to represent that passion."

© FABRICE COFFRINI A mourner lays flowers outside the estate of late singer Tina Turner

He continued, outlining Tina's enduring impact on her hometown. "Tina was an inspiration to the entire world... She showed the people of Brownsville no matter where you start, you own your story about where you end up," he said.

Interestingly, Brownsville is already home to the Tina Turner Museum, a space dedicated to her life and extraordinary works. No timeline or installation date for the new memorial was provided.

The "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" passed away at her home near Zurich, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Despite battling various ailments, she succumbed to natural causes.

© Bruce Glikas Tina Turner and Erwin Bach attend the opening night of "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, 2019 in New York City.

Her publicist, Bernard Doherty, acknowledged the profound influence she had on the music industry, saying, "With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

In a poignant interview with The Guardian, just one month before her passing, Tina spoke of her legacy. "I would like to be remembered as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms."

Despite aging, the late superstar remained vivacious, embracing her golden years with grace. "This is life's full adventure, and I embrace and accept every day with what it brings," she said.

