Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani transform their $13million mansion into a festive wonderland

As the holiday season unfolds, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, the couple and former co-judges on The Voice, are embracing the Christmas spirit in their lavish $13 million mansion.

This year marks their third Christmas together as a married duo, and they are not holding back in showcasing their festive joy to the world.

The couple, who have continuously shared their affectionate moments with fans, recently took to TikTok to reveal the magical transformation of their home into a picturesque winter wonderland.

In a delightful video, set to the melody of their duet "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," Gwen is seen meticulously crafting a miniature winter village. She carefully arranged the tiny buildings and streets, adding layers of cotton to mimic a charming, snow-covered landscape.

© Tik Tok Gwen transforms their $13 million mansion

The festive preparations didn't stop there. The pair ventured out to a local farmer to handpick their Christmas tree, a tradition that marks the season's spirit.

Amidst the rows of evergreens, Blake and Gwen found their ideal tree. With a joyful "Merry Christmas!" Blake loaded their chosen tree onto his truck, bringing it home to be the centerpiece of their holiday décor.

© Tik Tok Gwen gets the Christmas tree up

Their adorable cat seemed equally pleased with the new addition, quickly claiming it as a scratching post.

Earlier this year, the couple opened up their 1,300-acre Oklahoma ranch to fans. In a humorous TikTok takeover, Blake serenaded viewers with a homemade jingle while giving a panoramic view of their expansive property.

© Tik Tok Gwen and Blake's cute winter wonderland comes to life

This ranch, not only a stunning retreat but also the place where they exchanged their wedding vows in 2021, has become a testament to their blended lifestyles.

Despite Gwen's transformation from a glamorous pop icon to embracing a more country-influenced lifestyle, the couple's love and mutual respect remain evident.

Fans recently got a glimpse of this life change in a post-Thanksgiving clip shared by Gwen. The video featured the couple, alongside Gwen's children, engaging in outdoor activities like wood cutting, pizza making, and enjoying the vastness of their ranch.

© Instagram Blake getting the tree into the van

This departure from Gwen's typical LA glam to a more rustic, Tennessee-style living has sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some suggesting she has adapted more to Blake's lifestyle.

