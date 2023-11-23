Gwen Stefani's unique pregnancy announcements with her sons - and their quirky twists

It's difficult to believe that it's been more than 17 years since Gwen Stefani announced she was to become a first-time mom.

The No Doubt singer has three children, Apollo, nine, Zuma, 15, and Kingston, 17, who she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

But how did Gwen - who is now married to Blake Shelton - share her big news three times over? Check out the quirky, heartwarming and unique ways the star debuted her pregnancies.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani pays tribute to her son Zuma on his birthday

Gwen's first pregnancy: Kingston

It was a super exciting time for Gwen and Gavin who were delighted to deliver their very first pregnancy announcement in December 2005.

Rather than play it safe with a sweet joint statement, Gwen took to the stage to share their news.She was performing a concert in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, when she threw the crowd a curveball.

© Getty Gwen's oldest son (far right) is now 17

Gwen asked fans to sing along to her song, 'Crash' before adding: "I want you to say it loud enough so the baby hears it."

Kingston James McGregor was welcomed into the world on May 26, 2006, and she was overwhelmed with joy. "It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my entire life," Gwen said shortly after his birth.

"He is just a miracle. The whole thing; in the stomach, coming out, and then they’re a human. It’s just weird, it’s incredible."

© Getty Images Gwen shares her children with ex Gavin Rossdale

Gwen's second son: Zuma

Two years after Kingston was born, Gwen was delighted to announce she and Gavin were expecting again - but being pregnant wasn't going to stop the singer from her career.

Gwen casually dropped the news in a statement about her band's new music. "Feels crazy to be pregnant all over again!!!!!", she wrote on a message board for No Doubt’s website. "We have been spending every day up in the little studio in our house, trying to write music.

© Getty Images Gwen has a close bond with all of her children

"My favorite part so far is just seeing the guys every day and hanging out. We have so much fun together. The songwriting part is a bit slow on my part."

She then added: "I think it has something to do with the baby in my belly, but I’m sure it is all of the process, and I really believe this could be the most inspired No Doubt record so far. Can't wait to see what happens."

© Instagram Gavin with his sons

Gavin's dad, Douglas, also couldn't wait to confirm the pregnancy to People. "They and the whole family are delighted," he said before adding that Kingston was very excited to get a sibling too. "He is a great lad," he added. "And we are very much looking forward to another grandchild."

Zuma Nest Rock was born on August 28, 2008.Gwen's publicist at the time, Dave Tomberlin, confirmed: "Mother, baby and family are all happy and healthy."

© Getty Images Blake is happy to be a stepdad and adores Gwen's sons

Gwen's third pregnancy: Apollo

Gwen was 44 years old when she gave birth to her third son, Apollo, in 2014. Gwen initially denied claims that she was pregnant but after a visit to Cedars Sinai Hospital, she confirmed the happy news.

This time she was able to use social media to enlighten her fans. In fact, Gwen's first-ever Instagram post was a beautiful portrait of herself wearing a crown, alongside the caption: "I was ready to hand over the crown but I guess I am still queen of the house. #itsaboy #surroundedbyboys".

© Instagram Gwen has called her youngest son a miracle

She broke the news to her husband at the time in an email!While chatting to talk show host Howard Stern, Gavin said that he received an email with the subject line: "'LOOK WHAT YOU DID TO ME NOW!'"I was like, ‘What is this?’ My blood pressure went through the roof. I opened the email, and it was the pregnancy stick.”

Apollo Bowie Flynn was born on February 28 2014. "It was such a miracle surprise that I had him in the first place," Gwen later said. "So I'm just trying to savor every moment."

