Gwen Stefani's wild decor inside $4.3 million family home with Blake Shelton

When it comes to home decor Gwen Stefani takes a walk on the wild side! Since marrying Blake Shelton in 2021, their shared family ranch and farm home in Oklahoma has become a perfect amalgamation of wacky and country, although it looks like that vibe existed even before tying the knot.

The singer, 53, gave fans a look inside her home during a virtual interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in the summer of 2020, and in the process, everyone got to see her very bold choice of wallpaper.

Gwen's quirky sense of style shone through as the walls were covered in snakeskin print paper, which she managed to make look effortlessly cool.

The "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker still managed to stand out against the animalistic backdrop by wearing one of her signature tracksuits. She'd opted for pink, red and white, which matched the candles and flowers behind her too.

Gwen chatted to stand-in host Dua Lipa about the COVID-19 lockdown, revealing she had spent it at Blake's Oklahoma ranch, along with her three boys, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15 and Apollo, nine, shared with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

© Instagram Gwen in a conversation with Dua Lipa, who was guest-hosting the show in 2020

At the time Dua slipped up by calling Blake, 44 Gwen's "husband" but she didn’t seem to mind and said it sounded "cool". Which now makes perfect sense, after they tied the knot in July 2021 at the very same ranch.

While Gwen and Blake love life in Los Angeles where they both work (particularly on The Voice, where they first met) they also enjoy the completely different way they live when on the ranch.

© Instagram Gwen's snakeskin wallpaper was the standout

Gwen told the British songstress that during quarantine they were surrounded by "exotic animals", which was in stark contrast to where Gwen grew up in Orange County, California.

"Our nature was the beach," she said. "So to be able to be in Oklahoma and experience a ranch kind of vibe was something I never really had. It's been great, amazing."

© Instagram When Blake and Gwen tied the knot in 2021

