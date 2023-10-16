Inside 'The Voice' coaches multi-million-dollar homes: Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Reba McEntire, more

'The Voice' has seen 19 different coaches sit in the famous spinning red chairs over the last 24 seasons, including the current line-up of Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Niall Horan.

But when they are not listening out for the next singing sensation, they return to their jaw-dropping mansions filled with multiple rooms, bold interiors, and spacious backyards that cost them millions of dollars. Take a look below at some of the past and present 'The Voice' coaches' incredible properties…

Inside 'The Voice' coaches jaw-dropping homes

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

© Getty Images Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met on 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani, 54, splits her time between two jaw-dropping properties. She and her husband, former 'The Voice' coach Blake Shelton, 47, own a $13 million home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles and a 1,000-acre ranch in Oklahoma.

Their LA home is a three-story property with 13,000 square feet of living space. Highlights include a home theater, an outdoor pool and spa, tennis courts, and an alfresco kitchen area. It also boasts statement interiors like plenty of leopard print and bold colors.

WATCH: Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's bold LA living room

The living room has a large marble-clad fireplace, a bold zebra-print rug on the floor, two statement black-and-white tub chairs, as well as clashing curtains. The couple's bedroom has a multi-colored four-poster bed with coordinating pillows, and a snake print rug on the floor, matching the snake print paneled feature wall.

Gwen Stefani's bedroom also features bold, geometric prints

Their $4.3 million Oklahoma ranch features eclectic interiors with a laidback vibe. It boasts four bedrooms, several ponds, as well as a horse barn.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares glimpse at 1,000-acre Oklahoma ranch

The living room has vaulted ceilings with white wooden paneling on the walls and a huge chandelier hanging in the middle of the ceiling. The dining room also features the same wooden paneling and has windows offering views out to the ranch's sprawling grounds.

John Legend

© NBC John Legend is back as a coach on 'The Voice'

John Legend, 44, and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, 37, recently moved into a stunning Beverly Hills mansion designed by architect and interior designer Jake Arnold.

"We love how open it feels, and how it's so connected to the outdoors," John told Architectural Digest, describing their last home as "darker and more cloistered, like a sanctuary." Chrissy added: "We like bright pops of color. We wanted to crazy it up a bit, to add a little funk."

The house features many prominent pieces of furnishing, including a Nacho Carbonell light sculpture, a gently rounded Joseph Dirand dining table crowned by a Jeff Zimmerman light branch.

There is also a plush, biomorphic mohair rug hosting a crescent-shaped Pierre Yovanovitch oak sofa. Jake's design embraces curves even in the kitchen, with a radiused marble island and a plaster hood.

Reba McEntire

© NBC Reba McEntire has just joined 'The Voice'

Reba McEntire has kept details of her home largely under wraps, but she is believed to still live in Nashville, Tennessee – where she once owned a $5 million property that is now a five-star resort.

Reba McEntire lives in Nashville, Tennessee

The country music singer, 68, has shared glimpses inside her current home on social media, specifically her living and dining rooms and kitchen, all of which boast classic country chic interiors.

Reba McEntire has kept her home largely under wraps

Reba's kitchen has a large breakfast bar with marble worktops and vintage cream cabinets with black handles. It leads into the dining room which features floor-to-ceiling windows and a wooden dining table.

Niall Horan

© NBC Niall Horan joined 'The Voice' in season 24

Former One Direction star Niall Horan, 30, reportedly splits his time between his homes in LA and London. In 2016, he purchased a $4 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills that had been renovated by famed architect, Frank Gehry.

Niall is very private when it comes to sharing photos of his home, but according to Trulia, the property features five en-suite bedrooms, with the master suite occupying its own wing.

© Instagram Niall Horan purchased a $4m home in the Hollywood Hills in 2016

There is also a state-of-the-art kitchen, a dining room, a family room with a beamed ceiling, a sunken living room with a vaulted, grated ceiling, and French doors that overlook the spacious outside space, which comes complete with a large pool and a roof deck.

Kelly Clarkson

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson left 'The Voice' in 2023

Kelly Clarkson, 41, waved goodbye to Los Angeles in 2023, relocating her family – and her talk show – to New York City. While it's unclear where in the city she is now living, the former 'The Voice' coach has held onto her "tiny, two-bedroom" Montana ranch.

"I need roots," she said on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast. "I like going places, but I need roots and, Montana, it's that for me." During the lockdown, Kelly showed off one of her cabins on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', which you can see in the video below.

WATCH: Inside Kelly Clarkson's Montana ranch

Alongside the main bed, there is a stainless-steel dining table with wooden chairs and black frames, a mini kitchenette complete with a black fridge-freezer and sink unit, a rustic log fireplace, and bunk beds for Kelly's children, River, nine, and Remi, seven.

Christina Aguilera

© NBC Christina Aguilera left 'The Voice' in 2016

Former 'The Voice' coach, Christina Aguilera, 42, lives in a $10 million mansion in Beverly Hills with her fiancé Matthew Rutler, 38, and her two children Max, 15, and nine-year-old Summer.

The home is filled with decadent interiors and has over 11,000 square feet of space. Highlights include the library, multiple bars, and a walk-in wine cellar.

WATCH: Inside Christina Aguilera's insane living room

She previously shared a glimpse inside her bright red living room which is accessorized with black, gold, white, and gray furnishings. There is a large red leather and white marble coffee table, a gold fireplace, as well as a large black library.

© Instagram Christina Aguilera's home boasts vivid colors and decadence

Her dressing room has a black and white tiled floor with a black beaded curtain leading into her bedroom, which features an enormous bed covered in pink, black, and white cushions, and a rose gold chandelier hanging above.

Jennifer Hudson

© Getty Images Jennifer Hudson was replaced by John Legend on season 16 of 'The Voice'

Jennifer Hudson, 42, lives in a $3 million, 12,000-square-foot property in Burr Ridge, just 17 miles from Chicago. It features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a marbled foyer with a spiral floating staircase, two laundry rooms, a game room, an in-house screening room, and a heated garage big enough for six different cars.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson shares peek inside majestic Chicago home

Of course, being the star she is, Jennifer has her own music room, with one wall decorated with hanging guitars, and her own office to keep track of her important dealings. Outside the home is just as impressive, with manicured lawns, immaculate stone pavements, and plenty of trees and greenery.

Nick Jonas

© Getty Images Nick Jonas was a coach on various seasons of 'The Voice'

Nick Jonas, 31, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, 41, bought a sprawling $20 million property in Encino, California, back in 2019, which features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a vast 20,000 square feet of living space.

© Instagram Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra, soaks up the sun in their sprawling infinity pool

Other amenities include a two-lane bowling alley, an outdoor swimming pool, a home cinema, and a games room. They also have complete privacy as the house sits on a three-acre site with a guardhouse and a long, gated driveway.

© Instagram Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's home has 20,000 square feet of living space

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.