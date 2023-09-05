Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's $4.3million farm is out of this world - take a tour

The No Doubt frontwoman and her husband Blake’s farm spans over 1,000 acres

In the household of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, farming isn't just a chore, it's a cherished family endeavor.

The renowned country superstar, Blake, has once again brought his fans into his world through a video shared on social media. The clip humorously showcases his foray into seed planting on their epic $4.3million Oklahoma farm, which spans over 1,000 acres.

Taking to social media, Blake playfully documented the seed planting process, capturing the essence of his rustic lifestyle. With characteristic wit, he captioned the video: "Got my old friend out of the barn today!!! It’s Kubota time people. Kubota time…," inviting fans to join him in this agricultural escapade.

The farm escapade comes after Gwen also offered a glimpse into her rural life by sharing a video that takes viewers through a day's work on their Oklahoma land during the vibrant spring season.

The shared video resonates with familial warmth and togetherness, featuring both Blake and Gwen, and their children dressed in their charming camo attire.

They unitedly ventured into the fields to prepare the earth and plant an array of seeds. Stefani disclosed the varieties they were sowing, including Double Click Snow Puff cosmos seeds, Tall Teddy Bear Sunflower seeds, and Strawberry Blonde Sunflower seeds, among others.

The clips concluded with a heartwarming photo collage, capturing poignant moments that were woven into the fabric of their day.

© Instagram Gwen and her kids on the farm

Gwen effortlessly juxtaposed her hard work on the land with her characteristic glamour. Adorned with sparkly winged eyeliner, layered necklaces, and feather earrings, she maintained her signature style while getting her hands dirty.

Her caption: "island in the (country) sun with the fam," pays homage to Weezer's iconic track Island In The Sun, which also served as the perfect soundtrack to their outdoor adventure.

Another recent video shared on the No Doubt front woman’s Instagram took viewers on a different journey – a morel mushroom hunt with her partner, Blake.

The couple have been planting at home

As the couple explored the mushroom-laden surroundings, Blake marveled at the profusion of mushrooms, exclaiming: "There are so many mushrooms around us right now that I’ve never even seen anything like this."

Gwen, on her quest for mushrooms, displayed her playful spirit, jokingly wondering aloud if she would be able to find them.

The thrill and wonder in her voice were palpable as she discovered clusters of mushrooms, exclaiming in amazement: "OMG Blake, they’re everywhere!!"

The joyful hunt continued as the couple gathered the mushrooms, sharing their excitement and laughter.

© Instagram Blake Shelton loves the country life

Gwen’s infectious enthusiasm permeated the video as they collected the bounty. Not only did they harvest mushrooms, but they also picked flowers along the way, enhancing their connection to the land. These blossoms later adorned their home, creating a beautiful synergy between nature and their living space.

The gathered mushrooms were not just for show; Blake showcased his culinary skills by frying them up into a delectable snack, blending the fruits of their labor with the joy of shared experience.

Gwen and Blake live with Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo and in an interview at the Country Radio Seminar 2022, Blake admitted the three boys took a bit of time to adjust to country life after coming from Hollywood.

The couple have two properties

"The two of them were like, 'Well, what do we do now?' I go: 'Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.' Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around," Blake revealed.

The family also have a residence in Los Angeles which was purchased for a whopping $13million.

Located in the Encino neighbourhood of San Fernando Valley, the dreamy three-storey home has 13,000 square feet of living space and features a home theatre, an outdoor pool and spa, tennis courts, and an alfresco kitchen area.