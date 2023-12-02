Paris Hilton is a Hollywood star in Gwen Stefani's glitzy mini dress

Paris Hilton stepped out for a glitzy night in California in a stunning dress that may look familiar to the eagle-eyed Gwen Stefani fans amongst us.

The Paris in Love star, 42, was seen on the red carpet of the 2023 KIIS FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California last night wearing an incredible silver mini skirt covered in silver sequins. The dress featured a high rounded neck and long flared sleeves.

Attached to the bottom of the skirt and around the cuffs of the sleeves were layers of cut-out metal stars that added a fun disco feel to the dress.

© Getty Paris Hilton arrived at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023

The daughter of the hotel brand giant wore her signature blonde tresses in a stylish half-up pony with a sweeping side strand of hair framing her face, and in classic Paris style, her makeup was nearly entirely covered by a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

© Getty Paris rocked Gwen Stefani's dress

The socialite kept accessories to a minimum, wearing an understated pair of diamond stud earrings and a pair of coordinating silver reflective stilettos.

© Getty Paris wore her signature sunglasses

Fans of Gwen Stefani will notice that Paris wore the exact same dress the Voice coach wore to her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony alongside her husband and country music legend Blake Shelton.

Gwen opted for an edgier aesthetic, wearing a pair of black fishnet stockings and a pair of killer silver high-shine pointed-toe knee-high boots.

© Getty Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the star ceremony

The No Doubt singer also added a metallic silver belt to cinch the dress in at the waist and wore her classic old Hollywood red lip. Gwen also wore her hair off her face in a glamorous high ponytail and added a wing liner to die for.

Paris' outing last night came shortly after she announced the arrival of her baby daughter, London. She shared the news with her 25.7 million Instagram followers via a photo of a tiny pink outfit with a cute white collar, a little pair of red love heart sunglasses, and a knitted bunny.

The post was captioned: "Thankful for my baby girl". She is also mother to little Phoenix with husband Carter Reum, born in January of this year. The star has been open about her experience of welcoming two children via a surrogate.

In a heartfelt revelation on the season two premiere of Paris in Love, the model said: "The surrogacy process, it was definitely a difficult decision to make. But my life has just been so public."

She emphasised the impact of her personal life on her family's public image saying: "I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments."

Her husband added: "We want our family to grow up and be normal and not always be known as Paris Hilton's children. We have to think about safety."

Paris reflected on her first Thanksgiving as a family of four. Speaking to People magazine, the mother-of-two said: "Thanksgiving was so special, surprising everyone with London and getting to show Phoenix the Christmas tree for the first time," she said. "Seeing his eyes light up and seeing the wonder in his eyes, it's such a magical experience. I can't wait for our first Christmas together as a family."

The Hottie and the Nottie actress also said she was looking forward to "having my sister, my brother and all their kids come over. It’s the next generation of cousins, and it's just great to watch them all grow up together."

© Instagram Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum announced the news on Thanksgiving Day

"I'm looking forward to those moments so much. The holidays have always been special to me, but now they're even more special now that I have a family to share it with," she concluded.