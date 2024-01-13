Charles Spencer reveals 'magical' transformation at Princess Diana's childhood home

Charles Spencer has given Althorp Estate a whole new look! Returning to X on Saturday, the Earl shared a photo of the 500-year-old property, which served as the late Princess Diana's childhood home. Basked in a sunset pink glow, the transformation was branded "magical" by fans. "Lit up last night - ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ tickled pink," Charles penned in the caption.

Shortly after posting, the Earl was inundated with comments. "Althorp House looks like just a theatre set bathing in that pink light," quipped a follower. "Quite magical," added another. Meanwhile, a third mused: "What a lovely picture of a beautiful house."

Charles and his beloved sister, Diana, both grew up on the estate after their father, the 8th Earl Spencer, inherited the title and home from his father in 1975. Charles was 11 and Diana was 14 at the time, while their older sisters, Jane and Sarah, were already adults.

© PA Images Princess Diana and Charles Spencer spent their childhood at Althorp House

Following her tragic death in Paris in 1997, the late Princess of Wales was buried at the Oval Lake on the grounds, which remains private and is only accessible by close members of the family.

WATCH: Charles Spencer shares never-before-seen view of Althorp Estate

Charles, 59, regularly shares updates on life at Althorp, and last week, he revealed that he'd hosted an epic dinner party for one of his dearest friends, with the estate's Picture Gallery serving as the backdrop.

The long dining table was topped with a white tablecloth and dressed with several candelabras. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted a large fireplace towards the back of the room, which boasts an array of gilt-framed paintings and portraits hung on the wood-panelled walls.

© @cspencer1508/X Last week, Charles gave fans a glimpse of the Picture Gallery

Charles' dinner party followed the news that the front lawn of his stately home had been flooded thanks to Storm Henk, which hit the UK earlier this month and wreaked chaos in vast areas of southern England.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-seven shared a photo of the flooded area, writing: "The wettest I've ever known Althorp to be. We've had so much rain that the lawn is saturated and the drains are choked. Looking forward to the promised dryer weather. The house is on a slight rise, so will be spared flooding. A couple of hundred years ago, we had a moat - might be time to reinstate it…"

Naturally, his followers were left concerned by the development. "Be safe and well!" replied one. "Praying for dryer weather Charles," noted a second. Appointed custodian of Althorp in 1992, Charles continues to live at the property with his third wife, Karen, Countess Spencer and their daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.