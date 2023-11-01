Charles Spencer delights with never-before-seen view of Princess Diana's childhood home

Earl Spencer proudly looks after the Spencer family estate in Northamptonshire where he and his sister Princess Diana grew up. On Wednesday, he took to social media to share an incredibly rare perspective on Althorp, captured via aerial videography.

The brief yet stunning video was posted to Charles' Instagram, and showed the grounds of the stately home looking beautiful and autumnal in a light mist.

The father-of-seven captioned the clip: "Althorp from the air yesterday, caught in autumn colours - by Adey, the estate's conservation manager."

WATCH: Charles Spencer shares never-before-seen view of Princess Diana's childhood home

His followers rushed to share their love for the previously unseen view, with one commenting: "The trees are still so full and colourful! Thank you for sharing." Others added: "Peaceful and beautiful," and, in reference to the fact that Princess Diana is buried on the estate: "Beautiful. Diana will rest in peace there, seems a calming place".

Charles looks after Althorp along with his wife Karen, Countess Spencer. He recently expressed his gratitude to his spouse after she opened up about how she felt reading his upcoming memoir, A Very Private School, which details his difficult experience of boarding school.

© Getty Charles showing tourists around his family home in 1977

Taking to Instagram, Karen shared a cover of the book, which will be released in March 2024, alongside a heartfelt message. The cover image shows an eight-year-old Charles sitting on a trunk with a suitcase beside him.

She wrote: "My husband Charles has written a book about his experience at the boarding school he was sent to at age 8. It's titled 'A Very Private School' it's being released in March, but you can preorder now. As a mother, this photo of him, aged 8, about to leave his home just breaks my heart."

© Getty An aerial photo of Althorp

Karen continued: "I can't even begin to express how proud I am of him for writing this book. It was hard even watching him write it. Reliving it in order to write it and connecting with his contemporaries who shared the experience and living their trauma has made for a very challenging 5 years. But it's worth it.

"This is a story that needs to be told, and there is no one better to tell it. His history-author brain, obsessive with detail and facts, his ability to put the whole madness of sending children away at 8 into a [historical] context, and his painfully beautiful writing combine so wonderfully to make this difficult subject absolutely riveting.

Karen shared her pride in her husband

"It's his story, the story of those who lived it with him and sadly the story of so many others. This common trauma, experienced by so many in positions of power and authority, can't help but have had an impact on everyone who lives in the UK or within the countries touched by its Empire.

READ: Earl Spencer's wife Karen finally reveals real reason Princess Diana is buried at Althorp

MORE: Earl Charles Spencer's wife Karen celebrates 'gorgeous boy's' milestone with adorable photo

"I think the book is such an important piece of modern history, one that I hope may help bring understanding for many. I can't wait for you to read it [heart emoji]." Charles re-shared the post to his Instagram Stories, captioning it: "Thank you @karenspencer for all your support".

Listen to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast to hear about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next move...