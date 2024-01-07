Charles Spencer shares glimpse inside lavish dinner party celebration at stunning Althorp home

Charles Spencer has shared a glimpse inside a lavish dinner party held at his Northamptonshire estate, Althorp House.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Earl shared a photo from a celebration in honour of one of his "greatest" friend's 75th birthday, showing a large number of people sitting at a long dining table in The Picture Gallery, which doubles as a dining room.

© @cspencer1508/X Charles Spencer held a lavish dinner party inside The Picture Gallery at Althorp House

The long dining table was topped with a white tablecloth and dressed with several candelabras, providing intimate lighting in the room.

Eagle-eyed fans may also spot a large fireplace towards the back of the Gallery, which boasts an array of gilt-framed paintings and portraits hung on the wood-panelled walls.

In the caption of the post, Charles penned: "75th birthday dinner at ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ for a fabulous lady who's one of my greatest, kindest and wisest friends."

© David Goddard Althorp House is located in West Northamptonshire

Fans were quick to heap praise on the stunning decor, with one person writing: "Looks really grand. Nothing like a beautifully set table, the right lighting, good food and good friends to converse with," while another added: "Wow it looks fabulous and I'm sure a good time was had by all. I love all the paintings/portraits on the walls too. I bet they are a point of interest and conversation."

Charles' dinner party comes just days after the front lawn of his stately home was flooded thanks to Storm Henk, which hit the UK earlier this month and wreaked chaos in vast areas of southern England.

© Instagram The front lawn at Althorp House was flooded due to Storm Henk

Taking to Instagram, the 59-year-old shared a photo of the flooded area, quipping in the caption: "The front lawn at Althorp, looking a little soggy".

He also reshared photos taken by the house's conservation manager on X, which he captioned: "As wet as I've ever seen it, at @AlthorpHouse today."

Althorp House is a historic estate of which Charles became custodian when he was made Earl Spencer following the death of his father John in 1992.

© David Goddard Princess Diana's memorial at Althorp Estate

Charles and his late sister, Princess Diana, both grew up on the estate after their father, the 8th Earl Spencer, inherited the title and home from his father in 1975. Charles was 11 and Diana was 14 at the time, while their older sisters, Jane and Sarah, were already adults.

WATCH: Charles Spencer shares never-before-seen view of Princess Diana's childhood home

Following her tragic death in Paris in 1997, the late Princess of Wales was buried at the Oval Lake, which remains private and is only accessible by close members of the family. There is, however, a Doric-style memorial where visitors can pay tribute to Diana when the grounds are open to the public in July and August each year.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Charles lives at Althorp House with his wife Karen

Charles lives in the historic home with his wife of 12 years, Karen, and their 11-year-old daughter, Charlotte Diana.