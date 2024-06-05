Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's rarely-seen chapel at Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the divorced Duke and Duchess of York, have continued to live in separate wings of the majestic Royal Lodge in Windsor since 2008.
A feature that is less seen by royal fans is the lodge's chapel. The Royal Chapel of All Saints sits on the grounds and serves as an informal parish church for the royals and staff of Windsor Great Park.
The royal chapel
Members of the royal family have been known to attend services there, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with their daughter Lady Louise Windsor who attended a Sunday Service there following the announcement of the death of Prince Philip in 2021.
Prince Andrew's grandparents King George VI and the Queen Mother regularly worshipped at the chapel while they lived at Royal Lodge during their time as the Duke and Duchess of York.
Most notably in modern times, the Duke's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi there in 2020 in a private ceremony as a result of social restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Inside Royal Lodge
The Lodge boasts 30 rooms, including seven bedrooms, and a saloon.
The grounds of Royal Lodge also houses the late Queen's private cottage where Princess Eugenie's son Ernest was believed to have been pictured recently.
Reports Prince Andrew will leave Royal Lodge
Eyes have turned to the sprawling home as it is believed that King Charles has pressured his younger brother to vacate the property.
It has been reported that his exile from the £30 million home results from his failure to pay for its £500,000 upkeep per year which has resulted in the Grade-II listed building becoming ravaged by damp leaving visible cracking and crumbling of the brickwork.
According to The Times, the Prince signed a 73-year lease with the Crown Estate in 2003, which stated that he has a responsibility to "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild" the property.
However, the rumours that the King has asked his brother to vacate the home have been dispelled by Andrew's fellow resident and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother was asked by Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV about the eviction and rumoured move to Frogmore Cottage in 2023, to which she responded: "Don’t always believe what you read."
The Duke was stripped of his military titles and patronages, as well as the use of HRH in 2022 after he stepped back from public duties in 2019 following the BBC interview which unpacked his longstanding friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.