Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's rarely-seen secret chapel at Royal Lodge
Digital Cover homes

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's rarely-seen chapel at Royal Lodge

The divorced Duke and Duchess of York still live together at the Windsor property

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the divorced Duke and Duchess of York, have continued to live in separate wings of the majestic Royal Lodge in Windsor since 2008.

A feature that is less seen by royal fans is the lodge's chapel. The Royal Chapel of All Saints sits on the grounds and serves as an informal parish church for the royals and staff of Windsor Great Park.

Royal Lodge aerial view© Shutterstock
The royal chapel

Members of the royal family have been known to attend services there, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with their daughter Lady Louise Windsor who attended a Sunday Service there following the announcement of the death of Prince Philip in 2021.

The rarely-seen chapel on the grounds of Royal Lodge© Getty
Prince Andrew's grandparents King George VI and the Queen Mother regularly worshipped at the chapel while they lived at Royal Lodge during their time as the Duke and Duchess of York.

The Queen's Piper Jim Motherwell playing as the Queen Mother's Coffin is carried out of The Royal Chapel Of All Saints at Royal Lodge© Getty
Most notably in modern times, the Duke's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi there in 2020 in a private ceremony as a result of social restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prince Andrew and Duchess Sophie talk with Crown Estate staff as they attend the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints© Getty
Inside Royal Lodge

The Lodge boasts 30 rooms, including seven bedrooms, and a saloon.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wedding next to prince philip and the queen© Alamy
The grounds of Royal Lodge also houses the late Queen's private cottage where Princess Eugenie's son Ernest was believed to have been pictured recently.

split of Ernest Brooksbank with young Princesses Margaret and Elizabeth in cottage window© Alamy
Reports Prince Andrew will leave Royal Lodge

Eyes have turned to the sprawling home as it is believed that King Charles has pressured his younger brother to vacate the property.

Royal Lodge Exterior © Getty
It has been reported that his exile from the £30 million home results from his failure to pay for its £500,000 upkeep per year which has resulted in the Grade-II listed building becoming ravaged by damp leaving visible cracking and crumbling of the brickwork. 

According to The Times, the Prince signed a 73-year lease with the Crown Estate in 2003, which stated that he has a responsibility to "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild" the property.

King Charles and Prince Andrew talking© Getty
However, the rumours that the King has asked his brother to vacate the home have been dispelled by Andrew's fellow resident and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother was asked by Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV about the eviction and rumoured move to Frogmore Cottage in 2023, to which she responded: "Don’t always believe what you read."

Sarah Ferguson donned the elegant coat dress for Easter Sunday© Getty
DISCOVER: Royals announcing their divorce: Prince Andrew's 'amicable' split, King Charles' 'desirable' divorce & more 

The Duke was stripped of his military titles and patronages, as well as the use of HRH in 2022 after he stepped back from public duties in 2019 following the BBC interview which unpacked his longstanding friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

