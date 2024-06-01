Princess Eugenie's son Ernest pictured at late Queen’s picturesque private cottage

Royal fans were delighted to see the carousel of sweet family photos Princess Eugenie shared on Thursday to mark her son Ernest's first birthday.

Her tot was seen in a football shirt with his name on the back laying in the grass in one shot, and in another was seen with his older brother August, three, who kissed his brother on the head lovingly.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Ernest turned one

"One year of you my dear Ernest. Happy birthday!! We all love you so much, especially your enormous smile you give the world.. but you always save an extra special one for Mumma. Xxx," the doting royal mother penned.

© Instagram Royal fans believe Ernest was at Welsh Cottage

The photo that has caught the attention of royal followers is one taken at Easter which shows the Princess' son in a woolen jumper in front of what is believed to be Welsh Cottage - the private lodgings of the late Queen.

© Getty Princess Eugenie has an older son, August

The young royal was seen in front of a white cottage which had traditional sash windows and was surrounded by daffodils.

Welsh Cottage was presented to the then-Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret by the people of Wales in 1932 to mark the future queen's sixth birthday.

© Alamy Princess Elizabeth at Y Bwthyn Bach or The Little House, situated in the garden of the Royal Lodge

The modest thatched cottage, known as 'Y Bwthyn Bach' (The Little House)', was furnished inside and out and adorned with a picturesque front garden bordered by flowers.

© Alamy Elizabeth II is standing in front of a model house, which was built in the style of an old Welsh country house

It could of course have been Ivy or Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace where Ernest lay, but the private spot marked an uncanny resemblance to Welsh Cottage on the grounds of Royal Lodge that royal fans couldn't ignore.

© Alamy Queen Elizabeth II with her grandson Master Peter Phillips when he visited Y Bwthyn Bach for the first time

At just 22 feet wide and 15 feet high, the property was built to two-fifths scale and simply contained a living room, kitchen, one bedroom, and a bathroom.

© Alamy The Royal Lodge is where Prince Andrew lives

The private home sits on the same land as Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, which became the official country residence of Prince Andrew in 2004 following the death of the Queen Mother.

© Getty Young Prince Charles outside the little Welsh Cottage at the Royal Lodge at Windsor

In 2008, the Duke of York's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson moved into the home.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are reportedly raising their boys at Ivy Cottage. The couple briefly lived in Frogmore Cottage after the royal gave birth to August but they are said to have vacated the property in 2022 when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee.

Ivy Cottage is now the residence of Princess Eugenie

Ivy Cottage is believed to have three bedrooms and neighbours the Prince and Princess of Wales who reside in Kensington Palace.

© Shutterstock Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie lived at St James' Palace

Before moving into the Kensington Palace-based bolthole, Eugenie lived her single years in a four-bedroom private apartment with her sister Princess Beatrice at St. James' Palace.