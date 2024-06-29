Carrie Johnson shares incredible details of almost five-acre family garden

Carrie Johnson's family home, Brightwell Manor, is truly the stuff of fairytales.

On Friday, the mother-of-three, 36, shared an incredible glimpse of her dreamy almost five-acre garden. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carrie showed off a beautiful water feature, babbling in the sunshine.

The stunning water feature looked glorious in the sunshine

The flowing facet was surrounded by brown stones and dripped into a little pond covered in lilypads.

As well as the stunning water feature, Carrie posted a glorious sun-soaked photo of vibrant purple flowers inside the impeccable walled garden area of her sprawling acres.

The gargantuan space is the perfect place for her and her three children, Wilfred, four, Romy, three and baby Frankie to play outdoors. As well as the walled garden, the land features tennis courts, a moated castle as well as its own duck pond.

Carrie also showed off the vibrant purple flowerd inside her walled garden

Eldest children, Romy and Wilfred are frequently pictured running around outside together.

The garden has recently acquired a number of new additions following Boris Johnson's 60th birthday.

This year, the former Prime Minister received three ginormous elephant statues as a gift for his big day after the Johnsons donated to The Great Elephant Migration, a charity which "amplifies indigenous knowledge & inspires the human race, to share space," according to its official website.

Wilfred appeared in awe of the new garden features

The new additions went down a storm with Wilfred who was besotted with the statues from the moment they arrived.

One adorable photo showed the blond-haired youngster watching the elephants being delivered into his home. He was ready to take part, wearing turquoise and yellow Wellington boots as he admired the creatures being unloaded from a large van.

Carrie shared a beautiful photo alongisde her son Wilfred in the garden

Captioning the photo, Carrie penned: "A very special 60th birthday present, supporting a wonderful charity."

To celebrate his milestone, it appears the Johnsons had a garden party last weekend. Whilst news of the get-together hasn't been confirmed, Carrie was pictured looking beautiful in a vibrant summer dress whilst in her garden that appeared to be set up for a party.

Middle child Romy was also captured sitting amongst a circle of hale bales with a fire pit in the centre, as well as Carrie sharing a photo of the elephant statues donning party hats.