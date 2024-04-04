Carrie Johnson shares adorable photo of Wilfred and Romy from unseen corner of £3.8 million country home

Carrie Johnson's home is a countryside dream for her three children, Wilfred, three, Romy, two and baby Frankie.

The impeccable grade II-listed building couldn't be a more perfect place for Carrie's brood to play together and on Thursday, she shared the most adorable photo her eldest two children making the most of their sprawling, almost five-acre garden.

© Instagram Romy and Wilfred looked so content spending time in the garden together

Wilfred and Romy were captured inside the miniature walled garden in the spring sunshine. Wilfred's unmistakable blonde hair took front and centre of the sibling photo and couldn't be more like his dad Boris' iconic locks. Meanwhile, his little sister was off looking at some of the verdant plants that populate the enclosed area.

The pair looked simply adorable, with Wilfred rocking a pair of vibrant red trousers and a long-sleeved grey top. Meanwhile, Romy was the image of spring, wearing a white long-sleeved blouse and mustard-patterned leggings.

© Instagram Carrie also shared a stunning photo of the family duck pond

As well as the adorable photo of her children, Carrie also shared a glimpse of her vast duck pond that the sibling duo famously enjoy visiting. The family of ducks that reside in the Johnsons pond were a gift from their neighbours shortly after they moved in last year.

Romy and Wilfred - who are animal lovers according to Carrie - have such a special bond with their feathery pets whom they have named Twiglet, Gherkin, Black Head, Turbo and Pickle. In October, little Wilfred was captured rounding up the animals in a sweet family video. Watch the full video below.

Carrie Johnson shares sweet video with son Wilfred talking to the ducks

The Johnsons will soon be welcoming a new lot of ducks into their garden, as Carrie revealed that for her birthday at the end of March, Boris and the children bought her an egg incubator.

Sharing a photo of the gadget, filled with duck eggs, she penned: "A very exciting birthday present from my husband and children," followed by a duck emoji.

Carrie grows her own produce at her home

The incredible family garden also features a tennis court, two stables, a guest cottage on site and a fairytale moat. Carrie also grows her own fruit and vegetables on the property such as rhubarb.

Their picture-perfect country mansion is named Brightwell Manor and is situated in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell a quaint village in the heart of Oxfordshire.

As well as its unrivalled outdoor features, inside, the property has nine bedrooms, six reception rooms and multiple open fireplaces