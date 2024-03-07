Carrie Johnson unveils incredible hand-painted renovation in £3.8 million home

Carrie Johnson's home aesthetic is a countryside dream and on Wednesday, the former media representative shared a glimpse of the impeccable renovations underway at her £3.5 million property, Brightwell Manor.

The mother-of-three took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a photo originally shared by decorative artist, Meg Boscowan, the talent behind her son baby Frank's nursery. The image showed an intricate green landscape painted on an off-white wall.

Carrie Johnson shares adorable new additions to family home

Alongside the image were the words: "Growing [leaf emoji]." The verdant hue of the decor couldn't be more reflective of the 400-year-old family home that has a sprawling, almost five-acre garden.

The intricate design featured curving mountains, touches of blue to mirror a lake, and growing leaves. Carrie didn't reveal which room the new design is being featured in, but judging by the floors it appears to be upstairs in the grade II-listed property.

Carrie shared a second image of the beautiful room on Friday

Back in November, Carrie revealed Meg's incredible masterpiece in baby Frankie's room which has a very similar colour scheme to her most recent creation.

The main difference being that rather than a vast country landscape, Frankie's room was inspired by an English garden therefore the illustrations were much finer.

Meg has been called upon by Carrie for various designs throughout her home

Sharing a photo of the beautiful design at the time Meg wrote: "Painting an English garden for a little one," to which Carrie replied: "Frankie is a lucky boy [tree and red love heart emoji]."

The impressive designs only elevate the interiors in the sprawling home which truly looks like it could be from a storybook. Other details of the country interior include beautiful frilly scatter cushions, ornate mirrors, and hardwood furnishings.

© Instagram Carrie and Boris' beautiful room was showed off when she announced baby Frank's arrival last July

Carrie and her husband, Boris Johnson's bedroom has a beautiful subtle blue and white theme when it comes to the decor. The walls are painted white, contrasting the dark four-poster mahogany bed that is dressed with white bedding and furnished with beautiful white and blue cushions.

The statement pillows perfectly match the blue and white china lamp that rests on the bedside table. The glorious room was shown off by the 35-year-old mother-of-three when she posted a slew of heartfelt family photos upon the arrival of her youngest, Frank, back in July.

Carrie and Boris moved to the Oxfordshire property in 2022 following their departure from Number 10 Downing Street. As well as baby Frank, the couple share Wilfred, three, and Romy, two.