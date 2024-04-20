Carrie Johnson shares heartfelt photo from inside £3.5 million family mansion

Carrie Johnson confessed she and her family welcomed adorable baby ducklings earlier this week and on Friday, she gave fans the sweetest update from inside her sprawling fairytale mansion.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-three shared two photos of her feathery new family members enjoying the luxury of their brand-new home. Carrie placed the chicks in little teacups. The first showed the two she has named Daff and Wally. The second showed a photo of the third duckling Donny.

Daffy and Wally look very happy in their new home

"Day 2 of ducklings. We've got 3 and they’re all still alive! …And I’m exhausted [laughing face emoji] Daff and Wally seem to be thriving while Donny is plodding on slowly but surely!

"With special thanks to @luisazissman for all the expert duckling advice. We might not quite have Quackington Palace here, but I’m doing my best to give these wee ducklings the 5-star treatment [red love heart emoji] Pray for Donny!"

Carrie has been concerned about little Donny

The photos looked like something from a wildlife calendar, the chicks being pictured in front of a large window leading to their sprawling almost five-acre family garden.

Luisa, who has her own family of ducklings, was quick to comment on the update and revealed that she, Carrie and her husband Boris Johnson, had a crisis FaceTime on how to care for the little animals.

Carrie was very concerned about little Donny

"Ahhhh we’re rooting for Donny! The highlight of my life has been a video call from you & BoJo. Can we drink pimms and play with our ducklings in the sunshine?" she commented.

Carrie replied: "Aha. Too funny. You handled it v well [laughing face emoji] Yes to pimms and ducklings asap xxxx."

Carrie Johnson's son Wilfred attends to new family arrivals

Carrie was very concerned about Donny after he hatched and revealed she didn't think he would make it through the night on Tuesday, but thankfully he pulled through and she has been keeping a close eye on him since.

No doubt the new family arrivals will be a treat for Carrie's three children, Wilfred, three, Romy, two, and baby Frankie who all love animals.

© Instagram Romy has been reading to her new friends

Little Romy has taken to reading to her feathery new family members and was captured in a candid photo doing so by her adoring mother.

"My daughter Romy insisted on reading to them at breakfast," she wrote alongside the sweet image. The photo showed Romy wearing strawberry-adorned pyjamas and reading a children's book.