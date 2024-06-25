Carrie Johnson stuns in plunging summer dress as she welcomes new arrivals to family home

Carrie Johnson's summer fashion has been spectacular so far this year and on Tuesday, it was no different when she posed up a storm in her family garden in a beautiful summer dress.

The mother-of-three, 36, was pictured alongside her four-year-old son Wilfred in the plunging multi-coloured number from fashion brand FARM Rio. Carrie looked positively glowing in the vibrant summer piece, which she paired with elegant chequered multi coloured heels.

Carrie shared a beautiful photo alongisde her son Wilfred in the garden

As well as the sweet photo alongside her son, Carrie shared a photo of the outfit in its full glory from inside her family home. "Fab floaty party dress from @farmrio"," she penned in the caption as she posed in a full-length mirror.

As for her hair, Boris Johnson's wife wore her honey-blonde tresses down in soft waves and rocked her usual glam of warm bronzer, fluttery mascara and light pink lipstick. Adding a pop of colour to her nails, Carrie chose a bright orange hue that perfectly complimented her outfit.

Carrie shared a closer look at the gown from inside her family home

The occasion appeared to be a garden party for her husband Boris who turned 60 last week. As well as the gorgeous photos of herself in her dress, Carrie shared two images of her almost five-acre family garden decked out ready for a party, including party hats on the giant elephant statues that Boris received as a gift on his big day.

Another photo showed Carrie and Boris' three-year-old daughter Romy sitting in a circle of hay bales which had been set up around what appeared to be a fire pit.

The garden appeared to be ready for a party

Hours before the exciting occasion, Carrie revealed that she had some new arrivals at Brightwell Manor, her gargantuan family home in Oxfordshire.

While it's no secret the former media rep has been caring for baby ducklings on the family property, she revealed that two of the eldest ones named, Daffy and Wally, have been joined by a new mother duck and her duckling in their duck pond.

Boris Johnson's elephant statues also looked ready for a birthday bash!

Carrie shared an adorable video of the feathery companions together which you can see below.

Carrie Johnson welcomes new family additions

Alongside the clip were the words: "Some exciting news from the pond! Daff and Wally have been joined by a mum and her new ducklings [duckling emoji]."

The new arrivals will no doubt please the Johnson children who couldn't be more obsessed with animals. Wilfred and Romy are regularly pictured heading up to see the ducks at the pond.