Pippa Middleton's sprawling £15m Berkshire estate is bigger than 75 football pitches

The Prince and Princess of Wales' home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor caught the attention of royal fans last week as the royal couple shared a sweet photo of their two youngest children Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, watching the Euros final from their living room.

However, Kate's younger sister Pippa, who is married to hedge fund manager James Matthews, lives in a home that couldn't be further than her sister's royal cottage.

© Getty Pippa Middleton lives in Berkshire

Forty-year-old Pippa lives in a 32-room Georgian property that sits on a sprawling 150-acre estate in Berkshire. The Middleton sister, who is a mum to Arthur, Grace, and Rose, acquired the £15 million property in 2022, and according to the MailOnline, has since dug up the expansive walled garden to install an 82 ft x 19 ft swimming pool.

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Pippa and James share three kids

Concerns were raised over the "historic fabric" of the home as Pippa and her husband proposed building over an ancient wall, and there are also worries about "the Middle Stone Age sites" nearby which could be disturbed by the extensive digging required for the grand plans.

The Princess of Wales' contrasting home

Surprisingly, the Princess' home is a far more modest affair. Having moved out of their abode at Kensington Palace, William and Kate put down roots in Windsor at the picture-perfect candy-pink cottage.

© Shutterstock The Wales family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

Their bolthole is nestled in the heart of the 655-acre Windsor estate and features four bedrooms. The royal abode was originally built for Queen Adelaide, hence its fitting moniker and was reportedly built using materials from the Royal Lodge - the current residence of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

© Shutterstock The cottage has a beautiful pink exterior

Prior to their 2022 move to Windsor, the cottage underwent a series of renovations. The space previously featured a Graeco-Egyptian marble fireplace and a master bedroom with a ceiling painted with dolphins.

© Getty William and Kate live in Windsor with their kids

A home with outdoor space for the children to play in was top of the priority list for the royal parents and it is understood that they don't have any live-in staff - their aides commute in from around Windsor.

Pippa and Kate's shared apartment

© Getty Pippa and Kate lived in Chelsea before the royal wedding

Long before Kate received her HRH, she lived with Pippa in an apartment worth £1.8 million in affluent Chelsea.

© Getty Carole and Michael Middleton purchased the apartment for their daughters

Pippa and Kate's parents Michael and Carole Middleton purchased the three-bed home for their daughters in 2002 for £780,000. The Middletons put the property up for sale in 2018, eventually selling it for a neat £1.88 million.