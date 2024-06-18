King Charles' little-known tribute to grandson Prince George at Scottish home

Those who watched Trooping the Colour last week will have noticed the regal air of Prince George, a young prince in training to be king. As King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace, you couldn't help but notice the clear bond between the monarch and his family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' small children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, captured the hearts of the nation but it is the King's life away from London where he pays tribute to the bond with one grandchild in particular.

© Getty Prince George appeared on the balcony on Saturday

MailOnline reported that the Waleses' relocation to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor allowed more time for quality time with the King who can often be found at Windsor Castle.

© Shutterstock The Waleses live at Adelaide Cottage

But travel several hours north and you will find an area the King has reportedly dubbed 'Prince George's Wood' at his home at Birkhall in Aberdeenshire.

© Alamy Birkhall is a stunning royal residence that pays tribute to Prince George

When Prince George was born in 2013, His Majesty planted trees at Balmoral in his grandson's name and has since refurbished the treehouse he'd had built for his sons in the gardens at Highgrove, his private home in Gloucestershire, for George to play there.

The King's Scottish home

Birkhall is based on the Royal Deeside grounds and covers a staggering 52,000 acres. The property, which was built in 1715, was acquired by Prince Albert as part of the late Queen's beloved Balmoral Estate and gifted to his eldest son, Albert Edward, Prince of Wales.

© Jeff J Mitchell The royal couple spent their first wedding anniversary at the Balmoral estate

The property came into the hands of the king during his time as Prince of Wales. He inherited the land upon the death of his grandmother the Queen Mother and has since resided there on and off.

© Getty Charles at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, in Ballater

The home where he pays tribute to Prince William's oldest child is extra special for the King as it is where he honeymooned with Queen Camilla in 2005.

The King's relationship with Prince George

Though we are sure the King, like any grandfather, loves his grandchildren equally, Charles' relationship with George has a rare facet in that George will one day follow in his footsteps as monarch.

© Getty Charles is a doting grandfather

In an interview with HELLO!, author of Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, Robert Jobson, offered an insight into their unique bond.

© Getty George is a king in the making

DISCOVER: Princess Kate reveals what she does with George, Charlotte and Louis on 'good days' amid cancer treatment

"It's very much a grandfather relationship with George at the moment, but as he gets older, the King will take on that mentoring role, much as the late Queen did with William," the royal expert explained.