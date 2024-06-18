Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles' secret tribute to grandson Prince George at Scottish home
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover homes

King Charles' little-known tribute to grandson Prince George at Scottish home

The King has a close relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales' son

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Those who watched Trooping the Colour last week will have noticed the regal air of Prince George, a young prince in training to be king. As King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace, you couldn't help but notice the clear bond between the monarch and his family. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales' small children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, captured the hearts of the nation but it is the King's life away from London where he pays tribute to the bond with one grandchild in particular.

Royals waving from palace balcony© Getty
Prince George appeared on the balcony on Saturday

MailOnline reported that the Waleses' relocation to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor allowed more time for quality time with the King who can often be found at Windsor Castle. 

Pink house in grounds© Shutterstock
The Waleses live at Adelaide Cottage

But travel several hours north and you will find an area the King has reportedly dubbed 'Prince George's Wood' at his home at Birkhall in Aberdeenshire.

Birkhall House© Alamy
Birkhall is a stunning royal residence that pays tribute to Prince George

When Prince George was born in 2013, His Majesty planted trees at Balmoral in his grandson's name and has since refurbished the treehouse he'd had built for his sons in the gardens at Highgrove, his private home in Gloucestershire, for George to play there.

The King's Scottish home

Birkhall is based on the Royal Deeside grounds and covers a staggering 52,000 acres. The property, which was built in 1715, was acquired by Prince Albert as part of the late Queen's beloved Balmoral Estate and gifted to his eldest son, Albert Edward, Prince of Wales. 

King Charles and Queen Camilla, dressed in tartan, spending their first wedding anniversary at Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate.© Jeff J Mitchell
The royal couple spent their first wedding anniversary at the Balmoral estate

The property came into the hands of the king during his time as Prince of Wales. He inherited the land upon the death of his grandmother the Queen Mother and has since resided there on and off.

Charles at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, in Ballater© Getty
Charles at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, in Ballater

The home where he pays tribute to Prince William's oldest child is extra special for the King as it is where he honeymooned with Queen Camilla in 2005.

The King's relationship with Prince George

Though we are sure the King, like any grandfather, loves his grandchildren equally, Charles' relationship with George has a rare facet in that George will one day follow in his footsteps as monarch.

Camilla and Charles look at Prince George as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping The Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in 2015© Getty
Charles is a doting grandfather

In an interview with HELLO!, author of Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, Robert Jobson, offered an insight into their unique bond.

Page of Honour Prince George of Wales and Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown leave Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies in central London on May 6, 2023. © Getty
George is a king in the making

DISCOVER: Princess Kate reveals what she does with George, Charlotte and Louis on 'good days' amid cancer treatment 

"It's very much a grandfather relationship with George at the moment, but as he gets older, the King will take on that mentoring role, much as the late Queen did with William," the royal expert explained.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more