Harper and Romeo Beckham's photo at £6m Cotswolds home could be Soho Farmhouse - it's uncanny

Everyone knows that the Beckhams are causing a stir right now. With their new Netflix documentary Beckham on everyone's lips it's often hard to remember that when not in the spotlight, David and Victoria Beckham and their four children often enjoy quiet time in the country from the comfort of their Cotswolds home.

A new photo shared by 21-year-old Romeo Beckham with his 3.8 million Instagram photos showed a sweet moment with younger sister Harper, 12, outside of their incredible Cotswolds home that would not look out of place at Soho Farmhouse.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham offers a rare insight into her fabulous Cotswolds farmhouse

© Instagram/Romeo Beckham Romeo Beckham shared a sweet photo with sister Harper Beckham outside their Cotswolds home

The residence looks to be a huge stone property with a large windowed panel in the front surrounded by trees and a gravel entry. The siblings were seen looking smiley at a long dining table with rustic dark wood chairs under a wood pergola.

The Beckhams' home was giving all of the grandeur and yet complete rustic simplicity akin to the weekends away many of us dream of at Soho Farmhouse. The members-only holiday spot is a destination surrounded by 100 acres of Oxford countryside offering a spot to relax and enjoy good food, drink, and wellness activities.

© Alamy David and Victoria Beckham's lavish family home is near Great Tew in Oxfordshire.

Soho Farmhouse offers 114 bedrooms, a spa using Cowshed products, a gym, and a lazy lake outdoor wellness experience. The spot is the kind of luxurious retreat you could imagine the likes of the Beckhams enjoying as membership starts from £166.67 monthly (£91.67 for Under 27 members).

The Beckhams' Cotswold residence has made an appearance on their Instagram pages before and always looks the epitome of cottagecore luxury. It reportedly cost them over £6 million when they purchased it in December 2016 and appears to be the ultimate country retreat with a current worth of £12 million.

© Alamy David and Victoria home sits on a vast swathe of land

The former footballer, 48, and his fashion designer wife, 49, hired three-time Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to transform their outdoor space into an idyllic fairytale garden. The home also boasts an Estonian sauna, and hot tub as well as an outdoor swimming pool and a football pitch – totally on-brand.

The pair even added an outdoor toilet facility by their manmade lake so they can enjoy their al fresco luxuries uninterrupted.

© Instagram/Romeo Beckham Romeo looked serene in the sprawling outdoor space of the family's Cotswold home

Unsurprisingly, the Beckhams' country pad is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their real estate portfolio. The power couple also own a £31 million London townhouse in an exclusive area of Holland Park that has seven bedrooms.

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham's London home

Their portfolio also extends overseas. Victoria and David bought a £19 million Miami penthouse designed to look like a seven-star hotel with terraces overlooking Biscayne Bay. They reportedly invested a $4 million property in the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, and a second £8 million property, a villa in Palm Jumeriah which they have since reportedly gifted to Victoria's parents.

DISCOVER: Harper Beckham looks so grown up in glamorous slip dress for special family moment

Who could blame Harper for looking so relaxed alongside brother Romeo at their Cotswolds home? We'd feel cosy too in a farmhouse closely resembling one of the UK's most highly-coveted rural retreats.