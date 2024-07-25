What are Biophilic interiors? How bringing the outdoors in is proven to make you happier

Biophilia - bringing the outdoors in - originates from the Greek word 'philia' meaning 'love of' and refers to our love of living things.

From channelling nature with paint choices to flooding rooms with natural light, adding air-purifying plants to your space and more, there are numerous studies to suggest that incorporating nature into our homes is proven to create a healthier living and working space.

Environmental psychologist Rita Berto's The Role of Nature in Coping with Psycho-Physiological Stress, is a study which proves how biophilia reduces anxiety, restores mental capacity and supports emotional wellbeing, all of which can positively impact physical health.

© Anastasiia Krivenok Biophillia is proven to promote a healthier lifestyle

So how can you incorporate biophilia into your home? Interior design experts at The Residence Collection explain everything you need to know about creating a calm, comforting and green oasis.

"In current interior trends there is a spotlight on people embracing natural and sustainable elements while also considering how your decor choices affect your mood," says Jo Trotman. "The biophillic trend ticks both of these boxes - while encouraging positivity in the home too."

Consider adding nature-inspired colours into your space

© Getty Beautiful green shades promote natural positivity

According to the experts at The Residence Collection, the biophilic colour scheme is simple and clean with an emphasis on the use of neutral and nature-inspired tones making it ideal for creating brightness with window treatments, drapes, and furnishings.

Consider a colour palette which includes earthy tones such as sage green, white and creams. These colours are perfect for embracing that all important natural light and evoking indoor-outdoor living.

Use sustainably-sourced materials

© Unsplash Natural materials like wood, stone, bamboo and plant fibres are a great place to start

Sustainability reigns supreme in biophilia, where long lasting natural materials are given the spotlight over poorer-quality, plastic-based materials.

When sourcing furniture and decor, consider earth-friendly materials such as wood, bamboo or stone. On a smaller scale, natural ceramic vases, clay pots, silk curtains or woven baskets are perfect to add depth to your space without costing the earth.

"These elements create a subtle and textured contrast to the bright whites and greens from the biophilic trend," explains Jo.

Incorporate as many natural elements as possible

© Getty House plants invite the outdoors in

Add a little life to your home, the more plants the better.

Houseplants are also key to a biophilic interior, and as Anna and Lotte from LAMP/LDN confirm, "adding plants to your interior literally gives it life. Bringing the natural world inside creates a feeling of calm and connection to nature which feeds the soul."

By connecting to nature, biophilic houses are clean and crisp, and they help to create a sense of quiet and tranquillity in your home.