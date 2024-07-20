Inside the $6.6million apartment in New York City with King Charles' name attached — and why

A three-bedroom apartment on Billionaire's Row in New York City sold for $6.6 million earlier in July – with the deed listing "His Majesty the King in Right of Canada, Represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs," as the buyer.

The documents were signed by Robert McCubbing, the senior trade commissioner and director of trade and investment at the Consulate General of Canada in New York.

However, the government of Ottawa, Canada has since revealed that they were behind the purchase; the monarch's name was attached because the property will become the official residence for Canada's consul general in New York and Charles is Canada's Head of State.

The apartment was the last one to be scooped up in the historic Steinway Hall building, which was joined in 2021 by an additional 84-story, 1,428-foot residential tower.

Sold by Corcoran, the home is a three-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom place, with modern conveniences located inside a pre-war building; it was built in 1925.

© Adrian Gaut The spacious living room features "custom smoke-gray oak floors in a parquet pattern" with south-facing windows.



© Adrian Gaut The adjacent dining room provides eastern exposure and plenty of space for entertaining.



© Adrian Gaut The kitchen is separate, and includes a wet bar with Cristallo Gold quartzite countertops and backsplash finishing, "custom hand-crafted cabinetry, and a full suite of Gaggenau appliances".



© Adrian Gaut The study, perfect to be turned into an office, features an en-suite bathroom.



The corner primary bedroom offers bright southeastern views, a large walk-in closet, and a bathroom with Italian white Venato marble, a free-standing copper soaking tub handcrafted by William Holland, and custom bronze fixtures.



Two additional bedrooms also include en-suite bathrooms.

© Adrian Gaut The property also includes a shared porte cochere entrance on the next street over, as well as "an 82-foot two-lane swimming pool with private cabanas, separate sauna and treatment rooms, double-height fitness center with mezzanine terrace, private dining room and chef's catering kitchen".



© Adrian Gaut A residents' lounge with expansive terrace, meeting rooms and a study, 24-hour attended entrances and dedicated concierge services are also all on offer.



It was first placed on the market in 2022 for $10.8 million.