Jennifer Lopez sells NYC penthouse for $25 million amid reports of Ben Affleck split — see inside

Jennifer Lopez has finally sold her $25 million New York City apartment – seven years after putting it on the market. The posh penthouse is on the steps of Madison Square Garden, and although the final sale price is unknown, the last asking price was $24,990,000.
Jennifer bought the home in 2014 for $20.5 million and listed it in 2017 for $26.95 million. The grand home occupies the top two floors of the historic Whitman Mansion, and runs the length of an entire New York City block.
The sale comes as Jennifer and husband Ben Affleck have put their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom Beverly Hills home on the market for $68 million.
The listing reveals it has been "renovated with the highest level of quality within the last four months," and offers "breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, creating a serene backdrop for its unparalleled amenities" which includes a zero-edge pool.
There is also a fully equipped sports complex with a basketball and pickleball courts, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, a gym, and a bar.
The listing comes amid reports that the pair's three-year marriage is in trouble; Ben recently purchased a five-bed, six-bathroom home for $20.5 million in Pacific Palisades.
Jennifer is also thought to have a $10 million eight-bedroom Hamptons home with a massive lawn, pool, sauna, steam room, and movie theater, as well as a $1.4 million three-bedroom single level home in Encino, California, over the mountains from Beverly Hills.