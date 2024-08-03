Jennifer Lopez sells NYC penthouse for $25 million amid reports of Ben Affleck split — see inside

Jennifer Lopez has finally sold her $25 million New York City apartment – seven years after putting it on the market. The posh penthouse is on the steps of Madison Square Garden, and although the final sale price is unknown, the last asking price was $24,990,000.

Jennifer bought the home in 2014 for $20.5 million and listed it in 2017 for $26.95 million. The grand home occupies the top two floors of the historic Whitman Mansion, and runs the length of an entire New York City block.

With over 9,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space, the home has four terraces including one off the primary bedroom, and unobstructed views overlooking Madison Square Park.



The living space is an open-plan design with high ceilings and stunning French doors that lead out to a south-facing terrace, before it moves into a gallery space and opens into a large dining area with a large eight-seater dining table.



The custom Arclinea chef's kitchen has a large center-island with open shelving, deep marble countertops and an enormous impressive dual temperature-controlled wine refrigerator.

Three smaller bedrooms are on the main floor along with an office, while upstairs in the penthouse is the palatial primary bedroom suite which has two bathrooms, a large dressing room with floor-to-ceiling closets, and two private terraces, one off the bathroom and one outside the bedroom.



The central terrace connects to a media room, with its own terrace that loos out over the New York City skyline including the Flatiron Building.



The home was built in 1924 in the Georgian style; the Whitman Mansion features three other units, a full-time doorman and intimate lobby.



The sale comes as Jennifer and husband Ben Affleck have put their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom Beverly Hills home on the market for $68 million.

The listing reveals it has been "renovated with the highest level of quality within the last four months," and offers "breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, creating a serene backdrop for its unparalleled amenities" which includes a zero-edge pool.

There is also a fully equipped sports complex with a basketball and pickleball courts, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, a gym, and a bar.

The listing comes amid reports that the pair's three-year marriage is in trouble; Ben recently purchased a five-bed, six-bathroom home for $20.5 million in Pacific Palisades.

Jennifer is also thought to have a $10 million eight-bedroom Hamptons home with a massive lawn, pool, sauna, steam room, and movie theater, as well as a $1.4 million three-bedroom single level home in Encino, California, over the mountains from Beverly Hills.