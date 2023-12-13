Jennifer Lopez shares glimpse of epic Christmas decorations inside her and Ben Affleck's $60 million mansion

Jennifer Lopez recently invited her Instagram followers into her luxurious $60 million Bel-Air, California mansion that she shares with Ben Affleck, showcasing her elegant all-gold Christmas decorations.

The multi-talented singer and actress, who was recently seen grabbing a quick breakfast with Affleck at McDonald's, appeared radiant in her latest social media post.

In the post, Jennifer glowed in a sophisticated white blouse featuring a small poet collar and puffed long sleeves, complemented by a shimmering gold and cream brocade skirt adorned with a butterfly pattern and a bejeweled belt.

Her hair was styled into a simple yet elegant ponytail, and her makeup looked natural, accentuating her features with a subtle neutral lip.

But what really caught the eye was her footwear - striking silver sequined shoes with gold trim and ornate gold and pearl bee embellishments.

Jennifer accessorized her ensemble with silver pearl and flower earrings and a matching bracelet. Her makeup was carefully chosen to match her outfit, with a natural look and a neutral lip.

In a nod to the festive season, Jennifer shared her tips for the perfect red lip in a video on Instagram. "One of the great things about the holidays is getting to wear a red lip," she shared with her fans. She detailed her technique, explaining, "I like to line my lips with a neutral pencil... I think it makes the lips look fuller and plumper."

She then advised her followers to apply their favorite red lipstick and use a lip brush for precision.

Jennifer reflected on iconic figures who have rocked the red lip, saying, "When I think of red lip, I think of Marilyn Monroe, Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift... I'm a Swiftie too."

The post also included a sneak peek at Jennifer's holiday-themed This is Me... Now collection in collaboration with Italian lingerie maker Intimissimi.

The collection, she revealed, features a sheer black teddy with intricate embroidery and a hummingbird charm. "It symbolizes love and resilience, and it's always been a kind of good omen to me that everything is going to be okay," Jennifer explained about the charm's significance.

The collection extends beyond lingerie, including a silk pajama set that Jennifer described as a favorite of her mom and sister.

"If you want to be a little more sexy, we have this beautiful little short, it's a tap short," she said, pairing it with a black camisole with gold straps. "I love jewelry so much," she added, suggesting the top could be worn with jeans for a more casual yet stylish look.

Jennifer's fans, however, had mixed reactions to her fashion choices. While some praised her elegance and style, others were not too fond of her choice of baggy jeans and thick-soled brown shoes.

One fan commented, "Intimissimi is a beautiful and elegant Italian clothing brand but what a bad taste her pants and shoes are horrible."

Despite the fashion critiques, Jennifer concluded her video with heartfelt holiday wishes, saying, "Have a happy holiday, guys. I love you," and blew a kiss to her followers.

