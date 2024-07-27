Ben Affleck purchases $20 million LA home without Jennifer Lopez: report

Ben Affleck has reportedly purchased a five-bed, six-bathroom home for $20.5 million in Pacific Palisades, amid ongoing reports that his marriage to Jennifer Lopez is in trouble.

The pair recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary separately, with Jennifer in the Hamptons in New York, and Ben in Los Angeles. However, they have both been spotted wearing their wedding rings.

TMZ claims that Ben "closed escrow on the Pacific Palisades mansion," sold by Blair Chang at The Agency, the property sold on July 24, 2024. HELLO! has reached out to The Agency and Ben for comment.

© MLS Ben Affleck's new home in Pacific Palisadesq

"Surrounded by nature and bathed in natural light, this romantic estate is set on 2/3 of an acre in an ultra-exclusive enclave of Sullivan Canyon," the listing reads. "Through the walled and gated entrance, you're met with lush landscaped gardens and grounds that whisk you away to the pages of a storybook."

The two-story home has an open-plan living space, with a chef's kitchen, four bedrooms – the primary features a fireplace – and high ceilings and garden views throughout. The property was built as an equestrian estate, and so there are stables, a tack room, and a walking ring on the grounds.

Outside there is also a pool, spa, and two-story guest house.

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021

The decision to purchase the new home comes three years after they rekindled their romance, which originally ended in 2001 and led to a wedding in 2022.

However it has come to a significant turning point, with Ben having moved his things out of their shared home in Beverly Hills, which they purchased in May 2023 for $60 million cash.

© Getty Images Ben and Jen were caught in a romantic moment at her premiere in February

The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion, which has a 12-car garage and parking for 80 vehicles, is now on the market for $68 million, and the listing reveals it has been "renovated with the highest level of quality within the last four months," and offers "breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, creating a serene backdrop for its unparalleled amenities" which includes a zero-edge pool.

There is also a fully equipped sports complex with a basketball and pickleball courts, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, a gym, and a bar.

© Instagram The singer spent her 55th birthday without Ben

Jennifer celebrated her 55th birthday, also on July 24, in the Hamptons this past week, with friends and no Ben in sight, but fans did spot one hopeful sign of the pair working things out, as there was a picture from their Georgia wedding out on view in the home.

"I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world," she wrote on her birthday, referencing a giant “Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez” sign displayed in New York City.

"I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much."

HELLO! has reached out to Jennifer for comment.