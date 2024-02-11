Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's ultra-lavish kitchen in Los Angeles megamansion revealed

Jennifer Lopez is the hostess with the mostess! The singer – who lives in Los Angeles with hubby Ben Affleck – gave fans a glimpse inside their $60million mega-mansion on Saturday. Returning to Instagram, Jennifer, 54, revealed that she's gearing up to host a gathering for family and friends ahead of the Superbowl, which means stocking up on cocktails from her alcohol brand, Delola.

Taking fans into her ultra-lavish kitchen, the Marry Me star was filmed whipping up a tipple or two, but it was Jennifer's modern rustic decor that captured our attention.

A light and airy space, the A-lister has opted for an abundance of rich, cream tones, with biscuit-integrated gloss cabinets, and marble countertops in eggshell. Lending a romantic, country feel to the kitchen, woven wicker baskets and bouquets of lavender hang overhead. Turns out Bennifer's a fan of Cottagecore!

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LA home boasts ​​12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and 15 fireplaces

As the owner of her very own drinks brand, it's hardly surprising that Jennifer has a huge wine fridge at her disposal too. The shelves, fully stocked for the Big Game, light up as soon as you open the doors. When can we move in?

Jennifer and Ben – who married in 2022 – are primarily based in LA these days. Last summer, it was confirmed that the couple had purchased a stunning gated estate in Wallingford after house hunting for months.

According to TMZ, the property boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and 15 fireplaces. A cinema, wine room, whiskey lounge, spa with a hair and nail salon, and a 5,000-square-foot sports facility are among its endless amenities.

© Getty Images The couple's home is originally modeled on Marie Antoinette's private château

Forbes reports that the estate, built in 2000, was originally modeled on Le Petit Trianon – Marie Antoinette's private château on the grounds of the Palace of Versailles.

During their hunt for the perfect home, the couple previously considered a $64 million mansion in Pacific Palisades but ultimately decided against it. They also explored a $34.5 million property in the same area. Prior to moving in, Jennifer and Ben had been renting Australian billionaire James Packer's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Now that they're settled, Jennifer has treated fans to a few glimpses inside. Back in July, the music star shared snaps from her 54th birthday celebrations.

Hosted in the outdoor dining area by the pool, Jennifer could be seen dancing on of the huge oak tables surrounded by friends. Completely remote, the surrounding views were of rolling Californian hills, and a private lake.