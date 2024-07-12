JLo and Ben Affleck make it official as they publicly list their $68 million mansion — see photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially put their Beverly Hills mansion on sale, publicly listing it for $68 million.

The property has been officially listed on Zillow, following speculation as previously unseen snaps of its interior were uploaded to the real estate website in June.

The couple, who have faced a number of rumors about divorcing over the past few months, originally bought the 38,000 square foot property in May 2023 for an eye-watering $60,805,000 in cash. They searched for two years for their dream home, settling on Crestview Manor.

Inside the Beverly Hills mansion

According to the listing, the property has been "recently renovated with the highest level of quality within the last four months", residing in one of Beverly Hills' "most exclusive and secure enclaves" on Wallingford Drive.

The property has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, with a separate 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house, and even a two-bedroom guardhouse accompanying the main residence. The 12-bed home also has a spacious 12-car garage, with parking for 80 vehicles.

Its new owner could enjoy a comprehensive indoor sports complex, complete with basketball and pickleball courts, a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, sports lounge, and a bar. Residents can also enjoy a dip in the zero-edge swimming pool with its picturesque view.

Bennifer split rumors

© Instagram Jennifer and Ben have been spotted without their wedding rings

News of the listing comes as the couple have faced split rumors since May, as the film star wasn't spotted by his wife's side as she co-chaired the Met Gala on May 6. Ben's rep told People that this was because he was busy filming The Accountant 2 out in Los Angeles, but the couple hadn't been spotted publicly together since March 30.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben was seen without his wedding ring

Since then, the couple have been on wedding ring watch as outlets have kept an eye on whether they have been wearing their bands. Most recently, Ben was spotted without his wedding ring just days before he was due to celebrate his second wedding anniversary with JLo.

© MEGA Ben Affleck opens up about the public persona of him and his wife

Amid these divorce rumors, the couple have been spotted together at a number of private events, turning up for their children's graduations and plays - putting on a united front. Jennifer even shared an adorable father's day tribute to Ben, captioning the photo: "Happy Father's Day to our hero".

While neither Jennifer or Ben have publicly commented on whether they are getting a divorce, Jennifer canceled her highly-anticipated This Is Me… Now tour at the end of May.

She wrote: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I'll make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

Their love story

© Getty Ben first gifted Jennifer a pink diamond

Ben and Jennifer's marriage in 2022 was certainly a long time coming, after their initial romance in the early 2000s. The couple were originally engaged to marry in 2002 after working together on the film Gigli. They split in 2004 after postponing their nuptials.

Their reunion came after Ben divorced Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, and JLo divorced Marc Anthony, father of her twins Max and Emme. They officially reunited in 2021.