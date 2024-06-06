Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck quietly list $60 million marital home for sale amid divorce reports

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may still be officially together, but their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion is back on the market.

According to the Daily Mail, their luxurious property is now back on the market, fueling speculation about the state of their marriage.

In recent weeks, the couple has done little to quash rumors that their relationship is on the rocks. At a recent press junket for her latest Netflix movie, Jennifer, 54, notably dodged a direct question that could have ended divorce speculation once and for all.

Adding to the intrigue, previously unseen photographs of the mansion's lavish interior have surfaced on realtor website Zillow.

Inside Jennifer and Ben's lavish $60 million mansion

These images, which were removed after the property’s sale to the couple last May, are now available for public viewing. HELLO! have contacted Zillow for confirmation on whether the property will be listed for sale, but have not heard back.

The couple purchased the home with cash after a two-year search for their dream residence, marking what was thought to be a fairytale ending to their long-running love story.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's $60million mansion is on the market

The mansion, located on the exclusive Wallingford estate, is described as a 6-acre promontory. The property includes not only the main house but also a 10,000-square-foot guest house and a caretaker's residence.

It boasts garages for 15 cars, parking for 80, and an outdoor sports complex with basketball and pickleball courts, a gym, a boxing ring, and a bar. Additionally, it features a stunning 150-degree zero-edge pool.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been reported to be now living separately

This move has led to speculation that the 17-bedroom, 43,000-square-foot property might soon be back on the market quietly.

It is just the latest indicator that all might not be well with the A-list couple who eloped to Las Vegas in July 2022 and celebrated their union with a multi-day event in Georgia the following month.

Recently, Jennifer shocked fans by abruptly canceling the US leg of her ‘This is Me Now’ tour due to disappointing sales.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez at her $60million mansion

In a heartfelt statement, she expressed her sadness: “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I’ll make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

The reason she gave for canceling her long-standing commitment was to take time off to be with her children, family, and close friends. Notably, her husband Ben was not mentioned.

Just last month, Jennifer was seen property hunting in Beverly Hills with her long-time producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, without Ben. Similarly, reports have emerged that Ben, 51, currently staying in a rental property in Brentwood near his ex, Jennifer Garner, has been house-hunting solo.

The couple has rarely been photographed together in the past two months, with a notable 50-day stretch where they were never seen together. Jennifer has attended significant events such as the premiere of her Netflix movie Atlas and the Met Gala solo.

TMZ reported that Ben could not attend the Met Gala because he was busy filming The Accountant 2 across the country. However, he did manage to attend Tom Brady’s roast just a day earlier.

© Kevin Winter Jennifer Lopez attends the Premiere For Netflix's "Atlas" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024

While Jennifer has consistently worn her wedding ring, Ben has been seen both with and without his, adding to the speculation about the state of their marriage.

Shortly before announcing her tour cancellation, Jennifer — widely known by her peers and beyond for her machine-like work ethic and consistent project releases — had opened up about how she was trying to slow down.

Aside from Atlas and her This Is Me… Now extravaganza, which featured an album, a movie, and a documentary about the making of the movie, in the past two years, she has also premiered movies The Mother, Shotgun Wedding, Marry Me, and her documentary Halftime, about her Super Bowl performance with Shakira.

Speaking with the Associated Press at one of the various Atlas premieres about her very active work life, she admitted: "The truth is over the past few years I've tried to slow down more and be home more, that's the truth."