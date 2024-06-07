George and Amal Clooney's neighbourly bond with Brad Pitt in French paradise

George and Amal Clooney lead the most glamorous of lives. And yet, they make a concerted effort to keep their private lives private, investing in a repertoire of gorgeous homes away from the spotlight of Hollywood, and who could blame them?

In 1995 the Ocean's 8 star, 63, purchased a $2.2 million bachelor pad in LA which has since become a secluded family home rather than somewhere to entertain guests. But it is their bolthole in Provence, France that is their real oasis - and it's mere minutes from close friend Brad Pitt's house.

© Getty George and Amal own a property in Provence

Behind the scenes

The ER actor and his human rights barrister wife, 46, purchased a $8.3 million wine estate in the Medieval walled town of Brignoles and made the security of their seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander their top priority.

© Alamy Amal and George live in the town of Brignoles in Provence

The superstar couple planted 172 hectares of olive trees around the home due to insufficient fencing, according to a report by Paris Match.

© Getty George Clooney's home is only 10 minutes from Brad Pitt

It is hardly a surprise that the area has got attention from followers of major A-listers like George, especially as the region is also home to one of Hollywood's finest, Brad.

Their A-list neighbour

The Clooneys' sprawling 425-acre estate is just 10 minutes away from the wine estate of Miraval owned by George's Wolf's co-star. The wine estate has become a source of personal contention for the Bullet Train actor as he is embroiled in a legal battle over the property with his actress ex-wife Angelina Jolie.



© Alamy The A-listers live in a French haven

The dispute hinges on the Maleficent actress' rights to sell her stake in their French vineyard and home, which she sold for $62 million to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler in 2021.

Though the Hollywood heavyweights live mere minutes apart, it has been reported that their standing in the local community couldn't be more contrasting.

© Getty Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are currently battling over their French vineyard

The mayor of Brignoles, Didier Brémond, revealed that the Clooneys have established a friendly presence in the town but residents of Brignoles "never see" Brad.

© Facebook The Clooneys pictured with Brignoles' mayor, Didier Brémond

Brémond went on to reveal that the Ticket to Paradise actor is also involved in a local farm-to-table project that feeds 1,200 schoolchildren every day.

George and Amal's vineyard certainly rivals that of Angelina and Brad. It not only boasts 750 square metres of living quarters and a swimming pool, but also a tennis court, a pétanque pitch, and a private lake.

George's friendship with Brad

George and Brad have been friends for years, starring in several Ocean's films together. People reported that they are "forever friends", revealing: "They like and respect each other no matter how many years in between gigs together. They go way back, and were happy to work together on this film."

© Getty Brad Pitt and George Clooney star in Wolfs

Their Lake Como abode

Despite the beauty and magnitude of George and Amal's French home, it is not their only international property. The loved-up pair, who wed in 2014, also own Villa Oleandra in Lake Como, Italy.

© Alamy The couple also own a luxury property in Laglio, Lake Como

The Midnight Sky star purchased the home for approximately $12 million, though it has since risen stratospherically in worth, almost ten-fold in fact, with a current reported worth of $100 million.

© Getty Italy is close to the Clooneys' hearts as the pair got married in Venice

The Italian haven features 25 rooms, plus a swimming pool, tennis court, gym, and an apt pizza room.