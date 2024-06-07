George and Amal Clooney's neighbourly bond with Brad Pitt in French paradise

George and Amal Clooney lead the most glamorous of lives. And yet, they make a concerted effort to keep their private lives private, investing in a repertoire of gorgeous homes away from the spotlight of Hollywood, and who could blame them?
In 1995 the Ocean's 8 star, 63, purchased a $2.2 million bachelor pad in LA which has since become a secluded family home rather than somewhere to entertain guests. But it is their bolthole in Provence, France that is their real oasis - and it's mere minutes from close friend Brad Pitt's house.
Behind the scenes
The ER actor and his human rights barrister wife, 46, purchased a $8.3 million wine estate in the Medieval walled town of Brignoles and made the security of their seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander their top priority.
The superstar couple planted 172 hectares of olive trees around the home due to insufficient fencing, according to a report by Paris Match.
It is hardly a surprise that the area has got attention from followers of major A-listers like George, especially as the region is also home to one of Hollywood's finest, Brad.
Their A-list neighbour
The Clooneys' sprawling 425-acre estate is just 10 minutes away from the wine estate of Miraval owned by George's Wolf's co-star. The wine estate has become a source of personal contention for the Bullet Train actor as he is embroiled in a legal battle over the property with his actress ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
The dispute hinges on the Maleficent actress' rights to sell her stake in their French vineyard and home, which she sold for $62 million to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler in 2021.
Though the Hollywood heavyweights live mere minutes apart, it has been reported that their standing in the local community couldn't be more contrasting.
The mayor of Brignoles, Didier Brémond, revealed that the Clooneys have established a friendly presence in the town but residents of Brignoles "never see" Brad.
Brémond went on to reveal that the Ticket to Paradise actor is also involved in a local farm-to-table project that feeds 1,200 schoolchildren every day.
George and Amal's vineyard certainly rivals that of Angelina and Brad. It not only boasts 750 square metres of living quarters and a swimming pool, but also a tennis court, a pétanque pitch, and a private lake.
George's friendship with Brad
George and Brad have been friends for years, starring in several Ocean's films together. People reported that they are "forever friends", revealing: "They like and respect each other no matter how many years in between gigs together. They go way back, and were happy to work together on this film."
Their Lake Como abode
Despite the beauty and magnitude of George and Amal's French home, it is not their only international property. The loved-up pair, who wed in 2014, also own Villa Oleandra in Lake Como, Italy.
The Midnight Sky star purchased the home for approximately $12 million, though it has since risen stratospherically in worth, almost ten-fold in fact, with a current reported worth of $100 million.
The Italian haven features 25 rooms, plus a swimming pool, tennis court, gym, and an apt pizza room.