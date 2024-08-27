Trisha Goddard's rarely-seen townhouse in Connecticut with 'darling' husband

Trisha Goddard has returned to her television presenting roots this week by undertaking a guest hosting slot on ITV's Good Morning Britain.
The veteran broadcaster, who has had huge success both on UK, US and Australian television screens, appeared alongside fellow long-running GMB host Richard Madeley and their partnership has proven to be popular with viewers.
However, while Trisha was raised in the UK and spent a lot of her career here, the 66-year-old relocated to the United States in 2010.
Trisha, who was diagnosed with cancer first in 2008 before later being diagnosed again in 2023, previously explained to Lorraine Kelly that her move to America was partly inspired by her health and wanting to keep it away from the British press.
"A few hours after I was diagnosed with breast cancer, they were going to put it in the newspapers and I hadn't even told my family yet," she explained.
"I couldn't stay and be around what celebrities go through today. In America, I can run around, look a mess and not worry."
Now, Trisha, who is a mum-of-two, lives in Connecticut with her husband Allen but, of course, Trisha travels between the States and the UK when she's working on British TV.
In a previous interview with This is Money, Trisha described what it was like living on the other side of the pond. "I own my own home in South Connecticut here in the US. I bought it with cash so it's all mine. That gives me a sense of security."
She added: "It's a three-storey townhouse on the water. There's a pool in my complex, tennis courts nearby, and a lovely boardwalk along the harbour. The house is in a little gated community and there's a good vibe at the moment. We are helping each other out."
