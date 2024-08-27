Trisha Goddard's rarely-seen townhouse in Connecticut with 'darling' husband

Trisha Goddard has returned to her television presenting roots this week by undertaking a guest hosting slot on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

The veteran broadcaster, who has had huge success both on UK, US and Australian television screens, appeared alongside fellow long-running GMB host Richard Madeley and their partnership has proven to be popular with viewers.

However, while Trisha was raised in the UK and spent a lot of her career here, the 66-year-old relocated to the United States in 2010.

© Instagram Trisha relocated to Connecticut in 2010

Trisha, who was diagnosed with cancer first in 2008 before later being diagnosed again in 2023, previously explained to Lorraine Kelly that her move to America was partly inspired by her health and wanting to keep it away from the British press.

"A few hours after I was diagnosed with breast cancer, they were going to put it in the newspapers and I hadn't even told my family yet," she explained.

"I couldn't stay and be around what celebrities go through today. In America, I can run around, look a mess and not worry."

Now, Trisha, who is a mum-of-two, lives in Connecticut with her husband Allen but, of course, Trisha travels between the States and the UK when she's working on British TV.

In a previous interview with This is Money, Trisha described what it was like living on the other side of the pond. "I own my own home in South Connecticut here in the US. I bought it with cash so it's all mine. That gives me a sense of security."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Trisha Goddard shares heartfelt message after GMB appearance

She added: "It's a three-storey townhouse on the water. There's a pool in my complex, tennis courts nearby, and a lovely boardwalk along the harbour. The house is in a little gated community and there's a good vibe at the moment. We are helping each other out."

See the best snaps of her rarely-seen townhouse in Connecticut here.

Trisha Goddard's stunning home she shares with husband Allen

1/ 5 © Instagram Kitchen This selfie of Trisha gives fans a glimpse of the kitchen in her home. It's clear that the TV star's cooking area is light and airy thanks to the window letting in lots of daylight. Trisha has also placed some appliances on the side and some indoor plants, and a silver tap sits above the sink.



2/ 5 © Instagram Lounge Those who follow Trisha on TikTok will know she often posts uplifting and positive content. This video of her dancing in the living room area proves just that. In the background, we get a good view of her lounge which is full of houseplants – perfect for a calming and relaxing atmosphere. Trisha also has stylish wooden floors, a wooden cabinet with glass ornaments placed on top and large candle holders for extra decoration.

3/ 5 © TikTok Garden Trisha previously said that there was a pool in her home complex and a gated community she shares with her neighbours. By the looks of this photo, Trisha's garden area is full of foliage and gorgeous plants. The TV star took this selfie while sitting on her garden furniture in front of a bush that had lovely red flowers.



4/ 5 © Instagram Artwork This funny video was posted while Trisha was watching the tense football match between England and Spain in the Euros. Our eyes were drawn to the framed photo on the wall behind her, however, which appears to be an arty print of Jimi Hendrix.

