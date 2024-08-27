Jennifer Garner shares glimpse of sprawling backyard within her $7.8M four-bedroom Brentwood Park home

Jennifer Garner delighted her fans by offering a peek into her stunning $7.8 million Brentwood Park home.

On Sunday, the 52-year-old actress, who co-founded the successful organic food company Once Upon a Farm, shared an enchanting video of herself enjoying the early fall season in her sprawling backyard garden.

As autumn officially begins on September 22, Jennifer seems more than ready to embrace the season, kicking it off with a visit to her very own pumpkin patch.

Jennifer Garner shares glimpse of sprawling backyard

Her garden, nestled within the luxurious four-bedroom property, is not just a scenic retreat but also a place where Jennifer can indulge in her love for nature and farming.

In the video, Jennifer’s passion for gardening shines through as she shares some fascinating insights with her 31.2 million combined social media followers.

© Jennifer Garner on Instagram The actress throwing away the some scrap strawberries

She lovingly educates her audience with what she playfully calls "nerdy farm facts," focusing on the winter squash—famously known as the official fruit of Halloween.

Holding a bright, cheerful pumpkin flower, Jennifer explains, "This flower is both male and female. There's a pistil inside, and it needs the pollen. Do you know who takes care of that? Bees! Thank you for the bees!"

© Instagram Jennifer Garner loves to spend time on the farm

Her genuine excitement is palpable as she continues, "Once the pollen falls onto the pistil in the middle, the miracle continues. It can start to grow. This is when you get the email that says, 'Congratulations, Mama Pumpkin. Your baby is the size of a large grape!'"

Jennifer’s educational yet humorous tone captivates her audience as she describes the growth process of the pumpkins. "

It keeps growing and growing and growing," she says, pointing to the stem of the squash. "This curls and dries off. Sometimes, it doesn't. It's like a little umbilical cord, it's crazy!"

Adding a playful twist to her garden tour, Jennifer holds up two gourds near her chest and jokes, "'Dear Mama, congratulations. Today your pumpkins are a nice size B [cup]. And they keep growing and growing until they grow into big beautiful pumpkins!'"

© Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner co-parent their three children

It’s this combination of humor and authenticity that has endeared Jennifer to millions. Raised in West Virginia with what she describes as a "practically Amish" upbringing, Jennifer was not allowed to wear makeup, paint her nails, pierce her ears, or dye her hair during her teenage years.

This wholesome, grounded upbringing is something she carries with her today, even as she navigates the glamorous world of Hollywood.

Earlier this month, Jennifer and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, were spotted reuniting to escort their eldest daughter, 18-year-old Violet Anne, to her freshman dorm at Yale University. The former couple, who share two other children—15-year-old Fin and 12-year-old Samuel—have managed to maintain a strong co-parenting relationship since their amicable divorce in 2018.

Meanwhile, Ben has been making headlines with his recent split from pop superstar Jennifer Lopez.

© Instagram Jennifer with her dog Birdie

The couple, who famously rekindled their romance after nearly two decades, are now navigating the complexities of a high-profile breakup. The duo, who did not sign a prenuptial agreement, are reportedly working through the division of their shared assets, including their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion.

As for Jennifer, she’s been happily involved with John Miller, the CEO of Cali Group, since 2018. The pair have kept their relationship relatively low-key, with Jennifer focusing on both her family and her flourishing career.

Professionally, Jennifer has been enjoying a resurgence in Hollywood. She recently reprised her role as Elektra Natchios in the critically acclaimed Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine, which has been a massive hit at the global box office, raking in $1.211 billion since its release last month.

But Jennifer isn’t stopping there. She’s set to return to Apple TV+ for the second season of The Last Thing He Told Me, where she’ll once again take on the role of Hannah Hall. The first season of the series was a massive success, becoming the platform’s most-watched limited series with 4.5 million viewers in its first 31 days.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Jennifer in the upcoming Netflix holiday comedy Mrs. Claus, as well as in the true-crime film Fruitcake alongside Paul Walter Hauser, directed by Max Winkler.