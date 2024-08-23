Princess Eugenie sparks concern over her privacy after revealing photo

Princess Eugenie, 34, gave fans a rare update last week with a beautiful photograph holding her two sons, August and Ernest, but this seemingly innocent image posted to her 1.8 million Instagram followers has caused some concern.

One user took to the comments section to write: "You could tag the place you are in, it looks gorgeous," and another replied: "Looks to me Comporta or Melides beach on western coast of Portugal south of Lisbon." These comments sparked a debate surrounding the privacy of Eugenie's location with another adding: "She doesn't want everyone there."

A further comment read: "Probably for security reasons she hasn't disclosed her location," and this particular comment attracted over 200 likes.

The image showed Eugenie walking along a boardwalk next to sandy shores, with one son on each hip!

It's likely that the location of the sunny snap was Portugal which is where the family are currently residing.

The Telegraph originally reported that the family moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club because Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank is working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development there.

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast, Eugenie revealed she likes life in Portugal as she can enjoy some anonymity.

"This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares," she told the hosts Jessie Ware and Lennie Ware.

Will Princess Eugenie move to Portugal permanently?

Despite Jack's job requiring time in Portugal, the royal is said to want have the UK as a more permanent base while keeping their Algarve property for holidays.

August, who turns four next February, will start school in September 2025.

Eugenie reportedly resides at Ivy Cottage when in the UK

As well as education commitments, Eugenie also has her wider family in the UK, including her father Prince Andrew and mother Sarah Ferguson who reside at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

When it comes to their UK base, the family reportedly live at Ivy Cottage. The couple briefly lived in Frogmore Cottage after the royal gave birth to August but they are said to have vacated the property in 2022 when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee.

Ivy Cottage is believed to have three bedrooms, so it will be quite snug for the family of four, compared to many other royal residences.