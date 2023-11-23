Princess Eugenie reveals real reason she left London for private life in Portugal

Princess Eugenie has made a surprising admission about the real reason she relocated to Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August and Ernest.

The mother-of-two, 33, and Jack, 37, moved to Portugal's sun-soaked Algarve in 2022 to reside in a lavish family home in Comporta, leaving behind her royal residence at Kensington Palace.

The Telegraph originally reported that the family moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club because Jack is now working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development.

The publication cited: "Mr Brookbank is understood to be working on marketing, sales and promotion" and they also revealed that prices at the sought-after development will start from a staggering £3.6million.

During a podcast episode of Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, which aired on Wednesday, Princess Eugenie opened up about the real reason she prefers a quieter life outside of London.

“This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares," she said.

When they're not in Portugal, the family take residence at Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace estate.

The property was also once home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is even where Prince Harry proposed to Meghan back in 2017. Prince Harry lived in the home from 2013 until moving to Windsor after his wedding.

Despite sharing their Kensington Palace postcode with a number of royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, that doesn't stop Princess Eugenie and Jack from getting weekly Waitrose deliveries and picking up takeaways in their pyjamas - just like many 'ordinary' families!

"We do one order every week and everyone piles on everything they can on Sunday night and it comes on Monday morning. Sundays are quite sad looking at my fridge," she said.

"When asked what was in her Waitrose order, Princess Eugenie revealed: "Nothing interesting really. Chicken, sausages, always. Potatoes, onion, garlic."

The royal then shared that she's "not allowed" to have onion and garlic at her parents' house, confirming that they fear "the breath" and, like many royals, avoid the pungent foods.