Princess Eugenie melts hearts with ultra-rare photo of August and Ernest on family break

Princess Eugenie melted hearts on Friday as the royal mum-of-two shared a sweet snap of herself carrying her two young children as they enjoyed a family break in Portugal.

In the heartwarming photo, the daughter of Prince Andrew was seen from behind as she walked down a boardwalk towards the sandy shores with both of her young boys, August, three, and Ernest, one in both of her hands.

The royal also showed off her sartorial prowess, rocking a bold blue and white dress as she effortlessly carried her two sons. Blue appeared to be the colour of the day, with August seemingly dressed in the colour, while Ernest had a pair of purple shorts.

The royal didn't caption her post, only sharing a blue heart emoji.

© Instagram Eugenie is enjoying summer with her two sons

The mum-of-two won praise for the photo, with one fan commenting: "The photo is beautiful and shows a side of Princess Eugenie and her children that is very private and really cool, so the cool royal ones are simply a hit!!!"

A second added: "Strong mama," while a third quipped: "What beautiful memories," alongside another blue heart emoji.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Eugenie is a doting mum to her two sons

Eugenie didn't share the location, but it's likely to be a beautiful Portuguese beach, with the royal having moved to the country with her family in recent years.

However, earlier in the month it was reported that royal is seeking a return to the United Kingdom. Eugenie is said to want to use the UK as a more permanent base while keeping their sun-soaked Algarve property for holidays, a source told the Express.

© Instagram The family enjoy beach days

Portugal still holds a special place in the royal's heart and she expressed on the Table Manners podcast her joy of living in a country where members of the public don't recognise her or her family.

"This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares," she told hosts Jessie Ware and Lennie Ware.