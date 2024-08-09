Princess Eugenie's plans to leave Portugal and settle in the UK - report

A right royal upheaval could soon be on the cards for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, amid reports the York royal is "adamant" she wants to return to the UK with their sons, August, three, and Ernest, 15 months.

The mother-of-two, who relocated to Portugal with her husband and young family in 2022, is said to want to use the UK as a more permanent base while keeping their sun-soaked Algarve property for holidays, a source told the Express.

Princess Eugenie, 33, and Jack, 37, are currently living in a lavish family home in Comporta - an unhurried paradise surrounded by rice paddies, the ocean, sand dunes and pine forests. © Instagram Princess Eugenie lives in Portugal with her husband and two sons, August and Ernie

The Telegraph originally reported that the family moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club because Jack is now working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development. Making a major life change two years ago, the family left behind the hustle and bustle of London along with their beloved Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace estate. © Instagram Princess Eugenie's eldest son is August, aged 3

Children normally start full-time school at the beginning of the autumn term after they turn four, meaning August isn't far away from full-time education. It could be that the York royal wants her son to begin his school journey in England, to avoid disrupting his education if they decide to move back later down the line. © Chris Jackson Princess Eugenie's son August will be starting school soon

Princess Eugenie also shares an incredibly close bond with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and older sister, Princess Beatrice. It would come as no surprise if the royal, who is the co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective, wanted to be closer to her sister as they raise young children together. © Instagram / @princesseugenie Princess Beatrice shares a close relationship with her sister and nephews