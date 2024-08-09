Princess Eugenie's plans to leave Portugal and settle in the UK - report

A right royal upheaval could soon be on the cards for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, amid reports the York royal is "adamant" she wants to return to the UK with their sons, August, three, and Ernest, 15 months.
The mother-of-two, who relocated to Portugal with her husband and young family in 2022, is said to want to use the UK as a more permanent base while keeping their sun-soaked Algarve property for holidays, a source told the Express.
Princess Eugenie, 33, and Jack, 37, are currently living in a lavish family home in Comporta - an unhurried paradise surrounded by rice paddies, the ocean, sand dunes and pine forests.
The Telegraph originally reported that the family moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club because Jack is now working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development.
Making a major life change two years ago, the family left behind the hustle and bustle of London along with their beloved Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace estate.
Princess Eugenie's reasons for wanting to return to the UK
It is not known why Princess Eugenie has reportedly expressed her wishes to return to the UK, though her children's ages could play into it.
You may also like
Children normally start full-time school at the beginning of the autumn term after they turn four, meaning August isn't far away from full-time education. It could be that the York royal wants her son to begin his school journey in England, to avoid disrupting his education if they decide to move back later down the line.
Princess Eugenie also shares an incredibly close bond with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and older sister, Princess Beatrice. It would come as no surprise if the royal, who is the co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective, wanted to be closer to her sister as they raise young children together.
Despite reports she is hoping to relocate, the Princess certainly doesn't have negative feelings towards her life in Portugal.
During a podcast episode of Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Princess Eugenie opened up about the real reason she prefers a quieter life outside of London.
"This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares," she said.