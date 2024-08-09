Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie planning to leave Portugal for good - report
ack Brooksbank hugs Princess Eugenie of York as they attend day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024 in Ascot, England. © Chris Jackson

Princess Eugenie's plans to leave Portugal and settle in the UK - report

The York royal is set to relocate back to England with her husband, Jack Brooksbank and their sons

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
A right royal upheaval could soon be on the cards for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, amid reports the York royal is "adamant" she wants to return to the UK with their sons, August, three, and Ernest, 15 months.

The mother-of-two, who relocated to Portugal with her husband and young family in 2022, is said to want to use the UK as a more permanent base while keeping their sun-soaked Algarve property for holidays, a source told the Express. 

Princess Eugenie, 33, and Jack, 37, are currently living in a lavish family home in Comporta - an unhurried paradise surrounded by rice paddies, the ocean, sand dunes and pine forests.

Princess Eugenie holding back Ernest while standing with Jack Brooksbank and son August© Instagram
Princess Eugenie lives in Portugal with her husband and two sons, August and Ernie

The Telegraph originally reported that the family moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club because Jack is now working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development.

Making a major life change two years ago, the family left behind the hustle and bustle of London along with their beloved Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace estate. 

Princess Eugenie's eldest son August smiles as he walks through zoo© Instagram
Princess Eugenie's eldest son is August, aged 3

Princess Eugenie's reasons for wanting to return to the UK

It is not known why Princess Eugenie has reportedly expressed her wishes to return to the UK, though her children's ages could play into it. 

Princess Eugenie son August meeting baby brother Ernest© Instagram
Princess Eugenie's son August with his baby brother Ernest

Children normally start full-time school at the beginning of the autumn term after they turn four, meaning August isn't far away from full-time education. It could be that the York royal wants her son to begin his school journey in England, to avoid disrupting his education if they decide to move back later down the line. 

Princess Eugenie and August Brooksbank watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from the Royal Box during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England© Chris Jackson
Princess Eugenie's son August will be starting school soon

Princess Eugenie also shares an incredibly close bond with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and older sister, Princess Beatrice. It would come as no surprise if the royal, who is the co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective, wanted to be closer to her sister as they raise young children together. 

Princess Beatrice wore bunny ears to amuse her nephew Ernest at Easter© Instagram / @princesseugenie
Princess Beatrice shares a close relationship with her sister and nephews

Despite reports she is hoping to relocate, the Princess certainly doesn't have negative feelings towards her life in Portugal. 

Princess Eugenie explains how she and Jack order takeaways to Kensington Palace

During a podcast episode of Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Princess Eugenie opened up about the real reason she prefers a quieter life outside of London.

"This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares," she said.

