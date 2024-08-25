Ricky Gervais reveals luxe home office at new £15 million mansion with Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais has added to his already impressive property portfolio. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the comedian revealed that he and his partner, Jane Fallon, had recently moved from their £10.8 million Hampstead home.

Following up with a fresh update on Sunday, Ricky, 63, has since given fans a glimpse of his luxurious, light-filled office, after getting unpacked.

Sharing a photo of the space, which includes ivory marble floors, a crystal chandelier, and oak shelving, the A-lister wrote: "Nabbed this room for my office. The awards are up. Just need a coffee table, a few pictures on the wall and a pool table."

© Photo: Getty Images Among their property portfolio, Jane and Ricky also share a riverside residence in Marlow and two apartments in New York

Earlier in the day, Ricky also posted a live video that he'd taken in his new office, hilariously explaining that he'd filmed it to test the wifi and signal strength.

Ricky and Jane are yet to reveal where exactly they've moved to, but it's known that the couple typically splits their time between the UK and the US. Among their property portfolio, the pair are said to have a riverside residence in Marlow and two apartments in New York.

© Instagram Ricky shared a glimpse inside his new house on Saturday

As for Ricky and Jane's new megamansion, the abode reportedly boasts seven bedrooms, as well as a cinema, bar, gym, sauna, and a wine cellar. The entryway alone is seriously lavish, as unveiled by Ricky himself. Posting a photo of the layout on Saturday, Ricky quipped: "Old cat, new house."

The After Life star – who is currently touring with his comedy routine, Mortality – has been in a relationship with author Jane since 1982. After meeting at university, the pair began dating and have lived together since 1984.

In an interview with Jess Cagle, Ricky opened up about the first property he shared with Jane. "Our first flat was a one-room in a place called Kings Cross, which was a really rough area," he recalled in 2017.

"I think it was above some sort of seedy sauna...That's all we could afford. Our little bed was in this room. I could open the fridge from the bed!"

Nowadays, Ricky and Jane have several properties to choose from. Speaking to The Telegraph in 2022, Jane revealed that she and Ricky had been speaking about moving from their Hampstead Heath property, remarking they were keen to move further into the English countryside.

"Occasionally we've talked about maybe going to New York for a year. But I'd never want to move to LA – never," noted Jane. "Three days in LA is enough for me. Apart from anything else, I find the weather depressing. It's lovely for a couple of days and then I think can't it just rain or thunder or do something exciting!"